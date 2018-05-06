Tough challenge in store on final day for Tour de Yorkshire leader Cort Nielsen

Nielsen has the Yorkshire Bank and Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries leader’s jersey with just one day remaining

Magnus Cort Nielsen is just one stage away from being crowned Tour de Yorkshire champion but not even he can look forward to Sunday’s final charge to Leeds.

The Dane held on to his Yorkshire Bank and Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries leader’s jersey and now leads by ten seconds ahead of the fourth and final stage, which rolls out of Halifax on Sunday lunchtime.

But it was Max Walscheid who took a valiant success in Scarborough, crossing the line first in a dramatic sprint finishing having set off from Richmond earlier that day.

The Team Sunweb rider couldn’t prevent Cort Nielsen from keeping the general classification lead after finishing second for Astana, with Greg van Avermaet his closest challenger for the fourth Tour de Yorkshire title.

“It was a tough stage, especially the final bit into Scarborough – but I’m still in the leader’s jersey and the team did a really good job,” said Cort Nielsen.

“We managed to get a couple of bonus seconds on the line as well so I’m happy with that.

“The team have done a really good job, the goal was to defend the jersey and we’ve done that and we’re very happy with that.

“Sunday will be the big battle. I don’t know if I can look forward to it, I would have liked for the Tour to end in Scarborough but we take the match-up and see how we go.”

Launched as a legacy of the Tour de France and Tour de Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries aims to give every child in Yorkshire access to a bike.

Since the launch of this ground-breaking initiative, 49 bike libraries have opened across the county, creating over 50,000 chances for children to ride a bike.

A five-strong breakaway saw the race strung out from the start, only for them to be captured 20km from the Scarborough finish.

But the race pace took its toll as the peloton split in two for the first time, with the sprint finish eventually seeing German Walscheid do the business in front of a packed-out crowd.

But another man celebrating was Great Britain’s Pete Williams, earning the Dimension Data grey jersey as the most active rider of the day, voted by the fans.

He was part of the early breakaway while also taking points on the first King of the Mountain stage on the Yorkshire roads, an area he is becoming all too familiar with.

But with points also came prizes for Williams – or more specifically his new-born son, Maxwell.

“It’s always nice to come away with a jersey, it’s something I can show my boy who was born last week, and I knew he was watching on the TV which is nice,” he said.

“To have the support is nice, ONE Pro Cycling do a lot with the fans and that interaction, so to have that support is fantastic.

“This event is a huge event for our team, it’s a highlight of the year – it’s massively important for us to do well and show ourselves, as well as enjoying it.

“The legs aren’t too bad, they’re coming round but Sunday is a different day – it’s an incredibly tough one but it goes past my house and my front door, in Skipton, which is nice.

“It’s fantastic, the roads are closed so to have that opportunity with all the crowd out – in an area you know – is really special.”

Yorkshire Bank is an Official Partner of the Tour de Yorkshire and the ground-breaking Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries initiative. Visit www.ybonline.co.uk/tdy