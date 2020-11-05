Tough action for law-breakers as England begins second lockdown

People who flout coronavirus rules in an “egregious” way in the second national lockdown in England have been warned to expect tougher action.

Pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops have closed their doors and members of the public have been told to stay at home for the next four weeks in a bid to reverse the spread of Covid-19.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said law enforcement will continue the approach of “policing by consent” to try to get the public to comply with the new lockdown.

An expansion of the number of Covid-19 marshals in local communities will also represent a “twin-track” approach to getting people to obey the regulations, he said.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Mr Buckland said: “Where a more intense intervention is needed, then the police will be involved and of course the fine structure is still in force.”

Currently there is a £200 fine for every breach, which doubles with every offence up to a maximum of £6,400, as well as £10,000 for large gatherings.

“Because we have sensibly calibrated these regulations to adjust for the experience we had last time, the public can expect, where there are egregious breaches, the police will intervene and the law will take its course,” he said.

Mr Buckland said he supported clamping down on the “tiny minority” of people who are not willing to obey the lockdown.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether he supported police in their warning that they would “deal severely” with rule-breakers, he said: “I do. The fines system is clear, it is already working.

“There will be increased fines for repeat offenders.”

Shoppers in Newcastle on Wednesday ahead of the new measures being introduced

His comments come after police chiefs warned people who ignore coronavirus restrictions to be prepared to “face the consequences of greater levels of enforcement”.

Mr Buckland also said the lockdown will be used to “redouble our efforts” to expand the NHS Test and Trace programme.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said it is also vital to increase the speed at which test results are returned.

“Lots of people are receiving them the next day, which is good, but there are still too many people who are having to wait for days and we are going to continue to work to speed that up,” he said.

“We’ve got to use this time not only to deal with Test and Trace but also to prepare for when we get a vaccine.”

He said any future vaccination programme will prioritise those in greatest need “so we can avoid a stop-and-start scenario where we’re having to go in and out of lockdowns”.

The latest figures show the NHS Test and Trace system has reached the lowest ever proportion of contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in England.

Four in 10 close contacts of people who tested positive are still not being reached by the system, at the same time as it recorded its highest weekly number of positive cases.

A total of 137,180 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England at least once in the week to October 28 – an increase of 8% on the previous week and the highest weekly number since Test and Trace was launched at the end of May.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to outline further support to see the economy through the latest restrictions when he makes a statement on Thursday, including an extension of the furlough scheme for areas that remain in Tier 3 restrictions.

