'It was touching' - Maguire on Beckham call

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has revealed former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham called him to offer support after he was booed against Scotland.

The centre-back, who has only started two games for Manchester United this season, was jeered by fans during England's 3-1 triumph over Scotland in September, a game in which he scored an own goal.

"I spoke with David about three weeks ago after the Scotland game. He got in touch with me and I really appreciated that," Maguire said.

"It meant everything. I have spoken throughout my career about David Beckham - about how he is a big role model. It just shows how classy it is and how he reached out to me and messaged me. It was touching really.

"He reminded me of my career and the big moments in my career. When you're going through tough moments, you have to speak. He has been in the position and knows what it is like."

The 30 year-old also gave an insight to his links to West Ham United in the summer, revealing: "Regular game time is important to me and has been throughout all of my career. The opportunity to go to West Ham wasn't agreed between both clubs and myself.

"The actual opportunity wasn't there as we didn’t get far enough down the line. West Ham are a massive club. I want to fight for my place, but game time is important for me."

Hit 'Follow' at the top of this page and if you are using the BBC Sport app, tap the bell icon to get Manchester United content sent straight to you