Touchdown! Rihanna's New Stadium-Approved Fenty Beauty Kit Comes with a Football Makeup Sponge

Rihanna isn't playing any games when it comes to her newest beauty drop.

The singer is headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime show this year, and she's clearly channeling team spirit. Earlier this week, the entrepreneur launched the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Game Day Essentials collection, which is packed with football-inspired products to get everyone ready for the game and performance of the year.

Kicking things off (football puns!), the Showstopp'r Kit is indeed a real showstopper. For $76, you'll get a fan-favorite Fenty lip gloss, fragrant perfume sample, blotting powder, and other fun contents like an adorable football-shaped beauty sponge, a Mini Hydra Vizor SPF 30 Moisturizer, and a sample of the Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream — all of which will give you that flawless look that is a Rihanna trademark. Along with the six products, everything comes in a cute, limited-edition makeup bag that's stadium-approved, per NFL guidelines.

The lip product inside is none other than the super popular Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in the shade Fenty Glow. With nearly 12,000 reviews on Sephora's website alone, shoppers are constantly raving about the product calling it "beautiful" and the "best lip gloss." And ironically enough, Mary J. Blige wore the gloss for her Super Bowl performance last year.

The kit also includes the Invisimatte Blotting Powder, which is great for wiping away any excess shine when you're breaking a sweat watching your favorite team. The universal shade works for all skin tones, per Fenty's website, and it's formulated with chia seed extract that will blur pores and "blot away any shine," according to one shopper. And to keep you smelling good the entire game, there's a sample of the Deluxe Fenty Eau de Parfum, which has notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, and bulgarian rose.

Don't want to spend $76, but still want to get your hands on something special from the new collection? Aside from already-sold out mini Gloss Bombs with football keychain charms, there's a full-size tube in a new, exclusive shade still available. Called Riri, the shimmering mauve hue costs $20 and comes in special packaging that features the official NFL logo. The football sponge, which also comes in logo packaging, is being sold separately for just $16.

Don't fumble the ball on this one! Grab the Showstopp'r Kit and the rest of the Game Day Essentials collection before it's too late.

