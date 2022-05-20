Touch up your SPF throughout the day with these powder sunscreens

Eight powder sunscreens to try this summer
Eight powder sunscreens to try this summer

In the unofficial beauty editor commandments, wearing sunscreen everyday—rain or shine—is nonnegotiable (as it should be for everyone else). The less well-extolled (and less followed) advice: reapplying it every two hours for maximum protection “when outdoors or after swimming or sweating,” per the guidance of the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

Let’s, er, face it—once you’ve painstakingly applied your makeup on top of your fave SPF lotion, who wants to ruin it or have to redo the whole thing to ensure adequate UV protection? But powder-based sunscreen formulas aim to make the reapplication process less of a burden with their fluffy applicator brushes and lightweight formulas. Allow us to help you find your ideal powder sunscreen match with the following bestsellers.

1. For a matte makeup finish: Supergoop (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35

Brush the Supergoop (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder over makeup to secure it in place for the day while blurring the look of pores.
Brush the Supergoop (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder over makeup to secure it in place for the day while blurring the look of pores.

It’s no secret that Supergoop makes some of the most popular products in the sunscreen game, which includes a powder-based formula called (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35. In addition to protecting your skin from the sun using zinc oxide, its powder formula claims “to set makeup and mattify shine.” Also, ceramides and olive glycerides are said to “seal in moisture,” while coated silica helps to reduce the look of pores. The powder comes in four shades, ranging from “Translucent” to “Dark.”

One pleased Sephora customer attested to its makeup-setting benefits: “I’m on my third tube. I love this. Powder sunscreen is the way to go if you wear face makeup.”

Get Supergoop (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35 at Sephora for $30

2. For combatting oil production: Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Skin Nourishing Sunscreen Powder Brush SPF 30

Keep skin safeguarded from the sun with the Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Skin Nourishing Sunscreen Powder Brush.
Keep skin safeguarded from the sun with the Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Skin Nourishing Sunscreen Powder Brush.

Similar to Supergoop’s powder sunscreen, the Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Skin Nourishing Sunscreen Powder Brush also purports to sit well on top of makeup, along with “absorb[ing] excess oil and [leaving] a matte finish.” This sunscreen is only available as a translucent formula, insisting that it “blends into most skin tones.” “Naturally-sourced sea minerals” blot up excess oil and zinc oxide delivers broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection.

A Target reviewer spoke highly of the sunscreen’s smell and ability to meld seamlessly with makeup: “I like the smell and the sun protection over my makeup. Every time I get in my car, my face would burn. I use this before every car ride. Very convenient for me.”

Get Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Skin Nourishing Sunscreen Powder Brush - SPF 30 at Target for $17

3. For a sweet scent: Tarte Set & Protect Mineral Sunscreen Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Put makeup in place and protect skin from the sun with the Tarte Set &amp; Protect Mineral Sunscreen Powder.
Put makeup in place and protect skin from the sun with the Tarte Set & Protect Mineral Sunscreen Powder.

Tarte is well known for its makeup products, but the brand dabbles in skincare as well. One of its offerings is the Tarte Set & Protect Mineral Sunscreen Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 30. Per the product’s description, the mineral-based formula serves as a shield against UVA and UVB rays and keeps makeup in place for 12 hours (though you should reapply every two if you’re out in the sun). This powder sunscreen also specifies that it works well on the scalp without leaving the hair looking, well, powdery. As an added bonus, the brand says it smells just like vanilla. The sunscreen is offered in a single translucent shade.

A Tarte customer took to the reviews to share how impressed they were with the formula’s hassle-free application: “This is the perfect on-the-go powder SPF for anyone. It is so easy to use and helps protect from the sun. I love it!”

Get Tarte Set & Protect Mineral Sunscreen Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 30 at Tarte for $30

4. For evening skin tone: Isdin Mineral Brush Facial Powder

Even out your skin tone with the Isdin Mineral Brush Facial Powder.
Even out your skin tone with the Isdin Mineral Brush Facial Powder.

The Isdin Mineral Brush Facial Powder is one of the pricier options on this list, but the product asserts that it “protects the skin from free radicals and environmental damage caused by pollution exposure,” thanks to the inclusion of titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, mica and iron oxides. Furthermore, the sunscreen maintains that it reduces uneven skin tone purportedly caused by blue light, including the sun. The powder’s single translucent option promises to work “for most skin tones.”

One Amazon customer said they’ll be coming back for more for a few reasons: “[It’s] easy to apply. Powder is light and doesn’t cake on the face. Works on darker skin tones—not ashy appearing. The brush is soft and not scratchy. Will order again.”

Get Isdin Mineral Brush Facial Powder at Amazon for $55 

5. For a waterproof formula: Brush on Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder

Create the illusion that you were kissed by the sun with the Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder in “Touch of Tan.”
Create the illusion that you were kissed by the sun with the Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder in “Touch of Tan.”

Bathing beauties, take note: Brush on Block’s mineral-based powder sunscreen ensures that its formula can withstand up to 80 minutes of water contact. It comes in two shades, with “Translucent” claiming to effortlessly melt into the skin without a trace of color, while “Touch of Tan” delivers “a sun-kissed look.”

A satisfied Amazon customer applauded how well “Translucent” wears for outdoor pursuits: “I've been using this product extensively for the past few months. On activities where I'm not sweating a lot (dog walks, hikes), it is perfect—easy to apply and no smell or greasy feel.”

Get Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder at Amazon for $32

6. For a radiant complexion: Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Sheer Matte Sunscreen

Apply the Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Sheer Matte Sunscreen all over the face to curb sun damage.
Apply the Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Sheer Matte Sunscreen all over the face to curb sun damage.

The Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Sheer Matte Sunscreen offers four shades to choose from, including “Fair Matte,” a light, translucent shade, to “Deep,” a darker bronze hue. This sunscreen uses titanium dioxide and zinc oxide for UV protection, plus hyaluronic powder to hydrate and mica to allow light to bounce back off the skin—the definition of luminosity.

One happy Dermstore customer was pleased with the glowy finish it promises: “Makes my skin look clear and dewy while protecting it. Brush is very soft.”

Get Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield at Dermstore for $69

7. For a diverse shade range: iS Clinical PerfecTint Powder SPF 40

Reach for the iS Clinical PerfecTint Powder to defend the skin against “environmental stressors.”
Reach for the iS Clinical PerfecTint Powder to defend the skin against “environmental stressors.”

Taking the spot as the most expensive powder sunscreen on this list, the iS Clinical PerfecTint Powder promises to be so much more than a sunscreen. It aims to reduce “the appearance of pores,” sop up oil that causes shine and shield the skin from potential harm caused by “environmental stressors.” Zinc oxide is the main SPF active, but added hydroxyapatite (a mineral) “enhances UVA/UVB protection while defending against wrinkles and photoaging.” Even though this sunscreen costs a pretty penny, it has the most diverse shade range of the bunch—there are five to be exact—from “Ivory” as the lightest shade to “Deep” as the darkest.

A Dermstore customer came to the comments section to express how great it works for sunscreen reapplication while on the go: “I got this from a recommendation from an influencer and it is very handy for travel and wears well on makeup.”

Get iS Clinical PerfecTint Powder SPF 40 at Dermstore for $78

8. For the body, face and scalp: Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen

Relieve sunburn irritation with the Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen.
Relieve sunburn irritation with the Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen.

Jane Iredale’s interpretation of powder sunscreen is designed not only for the face and scalp, but also for the body. The formula claims to be water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, and uses titanium dioxide and “natural clay minerals [to] nourish, calm and protect the skin and even soothe sunburns.” This refillable sunscreen comes in four shades: “Translucent,” “Nude” (a neutral beige), “Golden” (a warm peach) and “Tanned” (a medium-bronze tone).

A Dermstore reviewer gave their stamp of approval for this powder’s ability to sit atop makeup: “I love multipurpose and easy-to-use products, and this Jane Iredale sunscreen powder fulfills both. It didn't cake up or settle into lines when I used it as a setting/finishing powder over my foundation, and I very much appreciate that it came with a refill!”

Get Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen at Dermstore for $50

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Protect your skin with these powder sunscreen picks from Supergoop, Tarte

