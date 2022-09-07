Touch Sensor Market Is Anticipated To Undergo A CAGR Of 12.8%, Share, Outlook, Trends, Size, Demand, and Revenue Forecast By 2029

·12 min read
The upward trend in demand for consumer electronics fueled by the strong demand for devices with better features is a major factor that is anticipated to drive the growth of the global touch sensor market.

TOKYO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive industry research on “Global Touch Sensor Market” published by Data Bridge Market includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. This Touch Sensor market report serves business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with advanced tools and techniques. This market research report classifies the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application, and end-use industry. Under the competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and the different strategies which make them thrive in the market. This Touch Sensor market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global touch sensor market is expected to reach a value of USD 7,155.58 million by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. "Resistive" accounts for the most prominent type segment in the respective market as resistive touch sensor does not depend on the electrical property of capacitance. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Overview:-

A touch sensor is defined as an electronic sensor used to detect and record physical touch. They are considered economical miniature-sized alternatives to traditional mechanical switches. The sensor generally works when a contact or pressure is applied on the surface, which allows the current to flow through the circuit. They are of various types, including capacitive, resistive, infrared, and surface acoustic wave (SAW).

They are used in various applications, including consumer electronics, medical devices, and automotive, due to their numerous advantages. Consumer electronics devices range from entertainment systems such as speakers to communication devices such as mobiles to smart homes and home automation.

The growing integration of sensors due to the increasing number of touch screen displays and devices may augment the global touch sensor market growth. Rising demand for consumer electronics such as smart televisions, speakers, and home automation systems is supplementing the market growth. Also, the growing demand for interactive digital signage in retail stores and malls, which reduces manual labor and acts as self-help for consumers, further accelerates the market growth. The rapid progression of touch sensor technology and increasing use of touch screens in the educational and corporate sector to increase interactivity boost the market's growth. The automotive segment has massive potential to lead the demand for touch sensors owing to the rapid integration of touch panels in vehicles.

Key Market Players:

  • Neonode Inc.,

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation.,

  • SCHURTER,

  • Semtech Corporation,

  • Silicon Laboratories,

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated,

  • TSItouch,

  • Zytronic PLC,

  • Apex Material Technology Corporation,

  • Xymox Technologies, Inc.,

  • CIRQUE CORPORATION,

  • Futaba Corporation,

  • Synaptics Incorporated,

  • Infineon Technologies AG,

  • Japan Display Inc.,

  • Nissha Co., Ltd.,

  • Azoteq (PTY) Ltd,

  • CAPTRON,

  • DMC CO., LTD.,

  • Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.,

  • Microchip Technology Inc., among others.

We can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

Recent Developments

  • In September 2021, Neonode announced that TNB Tech, a Neonode value-added reseller, had been selected by Doostek for contactless self-check-in kiosk trials at a major Korean airport featuring Neonode contactless touch technology. This enhanced the company's global presence and demand for its touch sensor technology

  • In September 2021, Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the launch of ultra-low power, 32-bit RX140 group of microcontrollers (MCUs), the latest addition to its entry-level RX100 Series. The RX140 MCUs feature the latest capacitive touch sensing units, offering customers an enhanced user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). This enhanced the company's offerings in the market

Key Drivers:-

  • Growing adoption of touch-based displays

The world has steadily shifted from traditional mechanical devices to modern touch-based devices. Individuals, business houses, and manufacturing companies adopt touch-based display and interface for better visualization and experience. One of the primary reasons for advocacy is that they are interactive, engaging, and very simple to operate. The mouse and keyboard have been replaced by a simple user interface that is highly responsive and can be easily used for navigation. They are also highly durable and resilient, due to which they have a longer life. Thus, the rapid incorporation of touch-based and touch-screen devices across industries ranging from restaurants to manufacturing companies to financial services is a factor that may drive the growth of the market.

  • Rising demand for consumer electronics

The upward trend in demand for consumer electronics fueled by the strong demand for devices with better features is a major factor that is anticipated to drive the growth of the global touch sensor market.

  • Increasing use of touch sensors in the automotive industry

Touch control has been in use for many years but was limited in its application. However, as the various industry verticals are shifting from mechanical to touch-based systems, touch devices have been explosion. The automotive industry has become one of the major users of touch displays and is expected to boost the growth of the global touch sensor market.

Critical Insights Related to the Touch Sensor Included in the Report:

  • Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

  • Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

  • Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

  • Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

  • Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

  • Marketing strategy study and growth trends

  • Growth-driven factor analysis

  • Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

  • An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

  • Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Touch Sensor Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

  • Market Size)

  • Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Market Projections/Forecast

Global Touch Sensor Market Scope

The global touch sensor market is segmented based on type, flexibility, channel, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

  • Resistive

  • Capacitive

  • Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)

  • Infrared

  • Optical

Flexibility

  • Conventional

  • Flexible

  • Others

Channel     

  • Single Channel

  • Multi-Channel

Application

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Home Appliances

  • Medical Devices

  • Automated Teller Machines (ATM)

  • Biometric Systems

  • Automotive

  • Others

Global Touch Sensor Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global touch sensor market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, flexibility, channel, and application as referenced above.

Some of the countries covered in the global touch sensor market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific region as it has a huge semiconductors and electronics market and is one of the largest producers and consumers of consumer electronics. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American region due to the presence of a large number of local players in the region. Germany is expected to dominate Europe as it has a high demand for touch sensors from the automotive industry.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Touch Sensor Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Touch Sensor Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Touch Sensor Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

