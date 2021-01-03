'Out of touch' - Ben Foster under fire from Watford fans for social media response to Jamal Lowe celebration

Ben Foster is accused of being more interested in becoming “a media celebrity” - Getty Images

Ben Foster is under fire from Watford fans after his seemingly humorous reaction to Swansea striker, Jamal Lowe, celebrating in front of the goalkeeper’s Go-Pro video on Saturday.

Far from being incensed by Lowe scoring twice to complete the Welsh team’s comeback, Foster, the former England international, was depicted as being “totally out of touch” and more interested in being “a media celebrity”.

To be fair to the 37-year-old, he was the reason why it took the home side until just before half-time to equalise after Tom Cleverley’s 20th-minute strike for Watford. Foster produced a few remarkable saves before Lowe's unstoppable curler into the corner of the net in the 43rd minute. It was at that moment, when Lowe ran up to Foster’s goal and as the keeper was sat on the floor, ran over and waved at the video recorder Foster had positioned in the corner of his goal.

Lowe later acknowledged that he knew Foster has been taping the game’s from that unique perspective to put up on YouTube and although there were those who took umbrage at Lowe’s response on social media, Foster was evidently not one of those.

Under a picture of him on his haunches grinning at Lowe’s cheek, Foster posted: “That feeling when you are deciding whether to include the Jamal Lowe celebration in your next YouTube video…”

That feeling when you are deciding whether to include the Jamal Lowe celebration in your next YouTube video 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6YZEKy620h — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) January 3, 2021

Foster's YouTube channel was in breach of EFL broadcast regulations because of the fact it shows footage from matches, but then agreed a deal to continue running it to allow supporters a chance to get a closer look at matchdays while they are not permitted to enter stadiums due to the pandemic. Foster has vowed to donate the money he makes from the millions of views he receives to the EFL official charity, Mind.

Story continues

Foster has made no secret of his desire to concentrate on cycling once he hangs up his boots and that his ever-growing presence on social media will be priceless in that regard.

Simon Jordan, the former Crystal Palace chairman, is just one of Foster’s critics over this matter and inevitably, the issue has blown up after this incident.

One Twitter post said: “Should be more worried about your performances. Ever since you have become a ‘media celebrity’ your performances have dropped. Think maybe ditch the go-pro for a couple weeks and focus on goalkeeping.” Another called for the veteran shotstopper to retire.

Watford are facing Foster’s former team Manchester United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday and it is almost unthinkable that Xisco Munoz will drop him for the trip to Old Trafford. After beating table-toppers Norwich in his opening game, Munoz fell back to reality in his second and his third promises yet more intrigue.

“We know what is our mistakes, we know what is our job and we need growing up,” the Spaniard said. “Now we start another week. We'll work very hard and give the maximum for the next game."