Touch 'Em All, Joe: Believeland?; Sorry, Brodie Van Wagenen; next Red Sox moves

Touch 'Em All, Joe is a weekly column from SN's Joe Rivera, who discusses his MLB stream of consciousness and fields questions and comments from trusty Twitter users.

Much like presents under the Christmas tree, the winter meetings are wrapped, which means one of the last speed bumps to spring training is out of the way.

But before we put our foot on the gas pedal to warmer weather and baseball, here's this week's MLB stream of consciousness from yours truly.

Here we go:

Single: The Land of Make Believe

The Indians are weird, man. Like watching "Eyes Wide Shut" with your in-laws weird, or pouring milk before cereal weird.

That said, Cleveland won't need any lucky charms to cruise to the top of the AL Central in 2019 once again, but shopping one of its two top-of-the-rotation guys was an odd narrative.

Understanding that Cleveland operates with some payroll restraint, limiting your opportunities to win in October because you want to ship off one of those two guys is curious, to say the least. Come October, Believeland might as well be the Land of Make Believe.

That all said, it's a smart thing that the Indians reportedly took both Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer off the block after trading Edwin Encarnacion, Yonder Alonso and Yan Gomes. If they want to win a World Series in the Terry Francona era, sticking Kluber, Bauer and Carlos Carrasco at the top of the rotation is only going to prop that window open. If it goes south before July, it's safe to assume one of those guys will be on the block.

The AL Central wasn't a powerhouse division in 2018 and it likely won't be one in 2019. It's going to take a serious step up from the White Sox, who showed flashes in 2018, to really challenge the Indians for the Central crown. I'm not sure I'm ready to call the division in December — before rosters are set for 2019 — but at this point, it'll be a serious upset if the Indians somehow blow it.

If Cleveland wants to get serious about winning its first championship since 1948, the Indians need to bring in reinforcements. That means outfield help, shoring up the infield and generally stop the pussyfooting around contention. Jump in and take advantage of a weak division while you still can, with the arms you still have, and let it rock-n-roll come fall.

Single: BVW — the Ultimate Building Machine

When the Mets hired GM Brodie Van Wagenen, I was very critical. There's just something overtly unethical about hiring an agent right into a front office role to help steer one of MLB's more controversial franchises in the right direction. Furthermore, maybe it's paranoia, but there's just something off about a guy so willing to jump ship, going from negotiating for his guys to negotiating against them. It's a strange dichotomy.

We've seen sports agents make the transition into front offices before, but never right into the position; Rick Hahn, GM of the White Sox, spent time in the Chicago front office before being elevated to GM. Dave Stewart spent lots of time as assistant GM before becoming an agent, and then becoming a GM with the Diamondbacks.

Putting on Stormtrooper gear didn't make Luke Skywalker an agent for the Galactic Empire (since "Star Wars" references are a la mode), so why would a fancy desk at Citi Field turn Van Wagenen into a good general manager? Van Wagenen passes the charisma test; he spewed some clichés at his introductory press conference and was praised for being an outside-the-box hire.

Truth be told, Van Wagenen has done a good job so far at the helm. He's operated within the (assumed) Wilpon spending parameters while improving the Mets and not creating holes, as was a goal of his. The signing of Wilson Ramos shows good creativity and an unwillingness to give in, especially with the team flirting with the Marlins over J.T. Realmuto for weeks.

Van Wagenen still has a lot of work to do as GM. But he's given the team a nice start, no doubt. Bringing in Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano, Jeurys Familia and Ramos all in one offseason is certainly an improvement. Trading away a top prospect hurts, but that's the price to pay for a chance at an arm like Diaz.

So, I'm sorry, Brodie, for ever doubting you to begin with. So far, so good. But it's still very, very early.

Pinch Twitters

Ben on Twitter writes: "Do you think the Yankees add one more legit starter, or do they save prospects for July deadline push for starting pitching?"

The Yankees need another starter like Howard Langston needs to find a Turbo Man action figure on Christmas Eve. I'm just unsure what's available, with the aforementioned Kluber and Bauer off the market.

J.A. Happ is a nice stocking stuffer, but it's hard to see his re-signing as the "A-ha!" move of the Yankees' offseason. Recency bias has a way of toying with the optics, but this offseason has moved at a glacial pace for the Bombers; so far, they've acquired James Paxton — happened on Nov. 19, before you stuffed your face with turkey — signed CC Sabathia and Brett Gardner to new one-year deals and re-signed Happ.

That said, if they can swing a deal for a pitcher now, it's likely better than waiting until mid-season for multiple reasons:

You're giving a guy more time to acclimate to the AL East landscape and a new team;

Not that you can predict injury, but you're not at the mercy of potential injuries to potential targets should you wait;

You won't be held hostage in a trade if the Yankees get desperate for rotation help.

It's all speculation, but as per usual, it's difficult to predict/project who may be available come the trade deadline in July. If there's a surefire arm out there right now, why wouldn't you want 30-plus starts from that guy in your rotation, in a division that'll likely be just as tight as last season?

What moves do you see the Red Sox making? — Get Me Bryce Harper (@FromDaveTilDawn) December 12, 2018

While some are confused with the Red Sox trying to shave money like I will holiday pounds in January, I do understand what Boston is trying to do. The Sox are coming off a record season both on the field and in the ledger, paying a nearly $12 million luxury tax penalty following their 108-win, World Series-winning year. So moving on from big money like Rick Porcello and others while try to free up some future cash for Chris Sale, Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers makes sense, even if those guys are a few years away from deals.

They made the starter signing they needed, bringing back Nathan Eovaldi. It wouldn't surprise me if they continue to try to bring in 'pen arms, no doubt the weakest part of the team. Former Red Sox (Red Sock?) Andrew Miller is out there to be had. Zach Britton as well. There's no shortage of quality relievers out there.

The bullpen — which some construed as a weakness heading into the postseason, and rightfully so — needs work, with Craig Kimbrel likely leaving as a free agent, Joe Kelly already gone, and the team's best backend option on the roster right now being … Ryan Brasier? Matt Barnes? Who knows, really?

The Red Sox are still very good, and they're in the awkward spot of needing to fill holes now while shedding some cash for the future. Dave Dombrowski will figure it out, and I think Priority Numero Uno needs to be the bullpen. No surprise there.

How long is the BlueJays rebuild going to take? #TouchEmAllJoe — Carlan Gay (@TheCarlanGay) December 12, 2018

The Blue Jays have a fair amount of holes to fill now and in coming seasons. I think they're a little closer to being a competent team than some think, but they're still three years away from serious contention.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is knocking on the door of the Blue Jays' clubhouse, shortstop prospect Bo Bichette is a year or two away from making an impact on the major league squad and top catching prospect Danny Jansen made his MLB debut in 2018.

The Blue Jays are somewhat quietly building this thing out right. All the noise has surrounded Vlad Jr., but they have a top-ranked farm system that features four top-100 prospects (per MLB pipeline), with Jansen not yet surpassing prospect status.

As always, prospects are suspects, but if they can stick with the current plan they'll be in good shape.

The best baseball player beard in MLB today. — Keuchel’s Beard (@KeuchelDBeard) December 16, 2018

Admittedly, I'm not a beard guy. Maybe it's because of my inability to grow one, but more likely it's because my boyish good looks shouldn't be clouded by a tuft of facial hair. Modesty, as you know, is one of my best qualities.

That said — and I'm not playing to your handle here, Beard — how can anyone deny Dallas Keuchel of Beard of the Year? It's perfectly shaped, it fits his face well, and it's always neat and never uncouth.

Craig Kimbrel's facial hair, though wild, conjures images of of Leprauchans. You can file that under "#INWYW."

Sometimes it's good to just make contact — so make contact with @JoeRiveraSN on Twitter, and your question or comment may be featured in the next edition of Touch 'Em All, Joe!