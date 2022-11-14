Touax: Growth in business activity at end-September 2022

TOUAX
·11 min read
TOUAX
TOUAX

PRESS RELEASE        Paris, 14 November 2022 – 5.45 p.m.

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Growth in business activity at end-September 2022

Revenue of €120.2 million in the first nine months of the year, up €37.5 million (+45.3%)

The Group's performance remains strong in a more uncertain global economic environment.

Total restated revenue from activities at the end of the third quarter amounted to €120.2 million (€112.8 million at constant scope and currency1), compared with €82.7 million in the same period in 2021, for an increase of €37.5 million (+45.3%). The positive exchange rate effect linked to the dollar and focused on the Containers business was €7.2 million.

Restated Revenue from activities (*)

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

TOTAL 2022

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

TOTAL 2021

(in € thousand)

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

15,509

16,909

17,178

49,596

13,229

13,633

14,480

41,342

Ancillary services

5,732

4,884

7,390

18,006

2,745

3,747

5,530

12,022

Total leasing activity

21,241

21,793

24,568

67,602

15,974

17,380

20,010

53,364

Sales of owned equipment

14,862

14,249

15,392

44,503

7,085

8,328

9,132

24,545

Total sales of equipment

14,862

14,249

15,392

44,503

7,085

8,328

9,132

24,545

Total of owned activity

36,103

36,042

39,960

112,105

23,059

25,708

29,142

77,909

Syndication fees

0

2,522

65

2,587

17

946

48

1,011

Management fees

978

986

1,083

3,047

897

891

895

2,683

Sales fees

336

1,349

801

2,486

591

358

181

1,130

Total of management activity

1,314

4,857

1,949

8,120

1,505

2,195

1,124

4,824

Other capital gains on disposals

0

0

6

6

0

6

0

6

Total Others

0

0

6

6

0

6

0

6

Total Restated Revenue from activities

37,417

40,899

41,915

120,231

24,564

27,909

30,266

82,739

(*) The key indicators in the Group’s activity report are presented differently from the IFRS income statement, to enable an understanding of the activities’ performance. As such, no distinction is made in third-party management, which is presented solely in agent form.

This presentation therefore allows a direct reading of syndication fees, sales commissions, and management fees.

This new presentation has no impact on EBITDA, operating income, or net income. The accounting presentation of revenue from activities is presented in the appendix to the press release.

DYNAMIC GROWTH IN OWNED AND MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES AT END-SEPTEMBER 2022

Owned activities grew by €34.2 million over nine months, with respective increases of €14.2 million for leasing activity and €20.0 million for equipment sales activity thanks to sales of own-account containers, which outperformed.

Management activity grew by €3.3 million, with an increase of €1.6 million in syndication fees (Freight Railcars and Containers activities) and sales fees on used equipment belonging to investors (+€1.4 million in the Containers activity).

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTIONS BY DIVISION

The Freight Railcars activity rose (+11.3%) to €40.4 million in the first nine months:

  • Owned activity expanded by €3.6 million, resulting from an increase in leasing revenue from owned equipment (+15.7%), driven by growth in the utilisation rate (87.1% versus 84.6% over the same period in 2021) and by the leasing of newly acquired railcars.

  • Management activity was also up, with syndication fees increasing by €0.4 million with transactions carried out in June 2022.

The River Barges activity saw a boost in revenue of €5.1 million thanks to the vigorous level of barge chartering in the Rhine basin. The utilisation rate in the third quarter of 2022 was nearly 100% in the division.

The Containers activity posted a sharp increase of €33.9 million. The performance of leasing activity remained strong (+€5.4 million) with an average utilisation rate of 98.1% over the period. However, most of the increase came from sales of owned equipment (new built containers trading activity), which rose by €25.8 million. Management activity increased by €2.8 million, spurred by syndication fees in the second quarter and commissions on the sale of investor equipment.

The Modular Buildings activity in Africa, presented on the "Miscellaneous" line, was down €5.6 million with fewer projects delivered than in 2021.

Restated Revenue from activities

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

TOTAL 2022

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

TOTAL 2021

(in € thousand)

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

10,544

11,142

11,292

32,978

9,152

9,223

10,123

28,498

Ancillary services

1,858

1,177

1,820

4,855

1,873

1,724

1,951

5,548

Total leasing activity

12,402

12,319

13,112

37,833

11,025

10,947

12,074

34,046

Sales of owned equipment

110

238

369

717

320

403

162

885

Total sales of equipment

110

238

369

717

320

403

162

885

Total of owned activity

12,512

12,557

13,481

38,550

11,345

11,350

12,236

34,931

Syndication fees

0

446

1

447

0

0

0

0

Management fees

466

451

507

1,424

463

470

451

1,384

Total of management activity

466

897

508

1,871

463

470

451

1,384

Total Freight railcars

12,978

13,454

13,989

40,421

11,808

11,820

12,687

36,315

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

1,619

1,789

1,869

5,277

1,688

1,745

1,770

5,203

Ancillary services

1,807

2,385

3,788

7,980

683

972

1,286

2,941

Total leasing activity

3,426

4,174

5,657

13,257

2,371

2,717

3,056

8,144

Sales of owned equipment

0

0

0

0

41

0

0

41

Total sales of equipment

0

0

0

0

41

0

0

41

Total of owned activity

3,426

4,174

5,657

13,257

2,412

2,717

3,056

8,185

Management fees

14

5

11

30

6

6

5

17

Total of management activity

14

5

11

30

6

6

5

17

Total River Barges

3,440

4,179

5,668

13,287

2,418

2,723

3,061

8,202

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

3,342

3,973

4,013

11,328

2,384

2,654

2,572

7,610

Ancillary services

2,070

1,325

1,779

5,174

191

1,054

2,297

3,542

Total leasing activity

5,412

5,298

5,792

16,502

2,575

3,708

4,869

11,152

Sales of owned equipment

13,205

12,575

12,967

38,747

3 480

3,524

5,991

12,995

Total sales of equipment

13,205

12,575

12,967

38,747

3,480

3,524

5,991

12,995

Total of owned activity

18,617

17,873

18,759

55,249

6,055

7,232

10,860

24,147

Syndication fees

0

2,076

64

2,140

17

946

48

1,011

Management fees

498

530

565

1,593

428

415

439

1,282

Sales fees

336

1,349

801

2,486

591

358

181

1,130

Total of management activity

834

3,955

1,430

6,219

1,036

1,719

668

3,423

Total Containers

19,451

21,828

20,189

61,468

7,091

8,951

11,528

27,570

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

4

5

4

13

5

11

15

31

Ancillary services

-3

-3

3

-3

-2

-3

-4

-9

Total leasing activity

1

2

7

10

3

8

11

22

Sales of owned equipment

1,547

1,436

2,056

5,039

3,244

4,401

2,979

10,624

Total sales of equipment

1,547

1,436

2,056

5,039

3,244

4,401

2,979

10,624

Total of owned activity

1,548

1,438

2,063

5,049

3,247

4,409

2,990

10,646

Other capital gains on disposals

0

0

6

6

0

6

0

6

Total Others

0

0

6

6

0

6

0

6

Total Miscellaneous and eliminations

1,548

1,438

2,069

5,055

3,247

4,415

2,990

10,652

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Restated Revenue from activities

37,417

40,899

41,915

120,231

24,564

27,909

30,266

82,739

OUTLOOK

In the current context of inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, Touax continues to roll out its activities, thanks to a resilient business model and recurring revenues based on long-term contracts. The Group plans to seize new asset acquisition opportunity over the coming months, while also adopting a prudent investment policy. The current inflationary environment has a positive effect on the valuation of the portfolio of assets. However, prices have normalised in the container business, with the purchase price of new containers returning to the average levels of 2020.

From a structural and medium- to long-term perspective, the business outlook in the long-term leasing of equipment for sustainable transportation is positive. Our various asset classes are benefiting from developments in relation to infrastructures, e-commerce and intermodal logistics as they keep pace with the expectations of consumers, industrial groups, public authorities, lenders and investors around green transport.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • 22 March 2023: Press release on annual results (English/French)

  • 22 March 2023: Presentation of annual results to financial analysts in Paris (in French)

  • 23 March 2023: Investor call (in English)

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.3 billion in assets under management, TOUAX is a European leader in the leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris – Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0000033003) – and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts:
TOUAX        ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël Walewski        Ghislaine Gasparetto
touax@touax.com        ggasparetto@actifin.fr
www.touax.com        Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00

APPENDIX: Accounting presentation of revenue from activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue from activities

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

TOTAL 2022

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

TOTAL 2021

(in € thousand)

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

15,509

16,909

17,178

49,596

13,229

13,633

14,480

41,342

Ancillary services

6,578

8,632

8,886

24,096

3,084

3,946

5,887

12,917

Total leasing activity

22,087

25,541

26,064

73,692

16,313

17,579

20,367

54,259

Sales of owned equipment

14,862

14,249

15,392

44,503

7,085

8,328

9,132

24,545

Total sales of equipment

14,862

14,249

15,392

44,503

7,085

8,328

9,132

24,545

Total of owned activity

36,949

39,790

41,456

118,195

23,398

25,907

29,499

78,804

Leasing revenue on managed equipment

10,819

10,917

11,382

33,118

11,072

10,912

11,420

33,404

Syndication fees

0

2,522

65

2,587

17

946

48

1,011

Management fees

270

286

364

920

157

166

165

488

Sales fees

336

1,349

801

2,486

591

358

181

1,130

Total of management activity

11,425

15,074

12,612

39,111

11,837

12,382

11,814

36,033

Other capital gains on disposals

0

0

6

6

0

6

0

6

Total Others

0

0

6

6

0

6

0

6

Total Revenue from activities

48,374

54,864

54,074

157,312

35,235

38,295

41,313

114,843

Table showing the transition from summary accounting presentation to restated presentation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue from activities

Q3 2022

Restatement

Restated Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Restatement

Restated Q3 2021

(in € thousand)

 

 

 

 

Leasing revenue on owned equipment

49,596

 

49,596

41,342

 

41,342

Ancillary services

24,096

-6,090

18,006

12,917

-895

12,022

Total leasing activity

73,692

-6,090

67,602

54,259

-895

53,364

Sales of owned equipment

44,503

 

44,503

24,545

 

24,545

Total sales of equipment

44,503

 

44,503

24,545

 

24,545

Total of owned activity

118,195

-6,090

112,105

78,804

-895

77,909

Leasing revenue on managed equipment

33,118

-33,118

0

33,404

-33,404

0

Syndication fees

2,587

 

2,587

1,011

 

1,011

Management fees

920

2,127

3,047

488

2,195

2,683

Sales fees

2,486

 

2,486

1,130

 

1,130

Total of management activity

39,111

-30,991

8,120

36,033

-31,209

4,824

Other capital gains on disposals

6

 

6

6

 

6

Total Others

6

0

6

6

0

6

Total Revenue from activities

157,312

-37,081

120,231

114,843

-32,104

82,739


1 Based on a comparable structure and average exchange rates at 30 September 2021.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Devils fans apologize to head coach Lindy Ruff with 'Sorry, Lindy' chant

    It sounds like Devils fans have changed their tune about head coach Lindy Ruff.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Kyrie Irving has only 1 path to NBA reinstatement: apologize, and mean it

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Back during my time as a benchwarmer on the Big Ten's best football team, civilian students — usually some permutation of short, bookish, doughy and skinny — would sometimes contact the coaching staff, asking how they could join the squad. Most times, coaches would respond with a set of benchmarks — bench press 350 pounds, squat 500, run a 4.6-second 40-ya

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr