Touax: Growth in business activity at end-September 2022
PRESS RELEASE Paris, 14 November 2022 – 5.45 p.m.
Revenue of €120.2 million in the first nine months of the year, up €37.5 million (+45.3%)
The Group's performance remains strong in a more uncertain global economic environment.
Total restated revenue from activities at the end of the third quarter amounted to €120.2 million (€112.8 million at constant scope and currency1), compared with €82.7 million in the same period in 2021, for an increase of €37.5 million (+45.3%). The positive exchange rate effect linked to the dollar and focused on the Containers business was €7.2 million.
Restated Revenue from activities (*)
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
TOTAL 2022
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
TOTAL 2021
(in € thousand)
Leasing revenue on owned equipment
15,509
16,909
17,178
49,596
13,229
13,633
14,480
41,342
Ancillary services
5,732
4,884
7,390
18,006
2,745
3,747
5,530
12,022
Total leasing activity
21,241
21,793
24,568
67,602
15,974
17,380
20,010
53,364
Sales of owned equipment
14,862
14,249
15,392
44,503
7,085
8,328
9,132
24,545
Total sales of equipment
14,862
14,249
15,392
44,503
7,085
8,328
9,132
24,545
Total of owned activity
36,103
36,042
39,960
112,105
23,059
25,708
29,142
77,909
Syndication fees
0
2,522
65
2,587
17
946
48
1,011
Management fees
978
986
1,083
3,047
897
891
895
2,683
Sales fees
336
1,349
801
2,486
591
358
181
1,130
Total of management activity
1,314
4,857
1,949
8,120
1,505
2,195
1,124
4,824
Other capital gains on disposals
0
0
6
6
0
6
0
6
Total Others
0
0
6
6
0
6
0
6
Total Restated Revenue from activities
37,417
40,899
41,915
120,231
24,564
27,909
30,266
82,739
(*) The key indicators in the Group’s activity report are presented differently from the IFRS income statement, to enable an understanding of the activities’ performance. As such, no distinction is made in third-party management, which is presented solely in agent form.
This presentation therefore allows a direct reading of syndication fees, sales commissions, and management fees.
This new presentation has no impact on EBITDA, operating income, or net income. The accounting presentation of revenue from activities is presented in the appendix to the press release.
DYNAMIC GROWTH IN OWNED AND MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES AT END-SEPTEMBER 2022
Owned activities grew by €34.2 million over nine months, with respective increases of €14.2 million for leasing activity and €20.0 million for equipment sales activity thanks to sales of own-account containers, which outperformed.
Management activity grew by €3.3 million, with an increase of €1.6 million in syndication fees (Freight Railcars and Containers activities) and sales fees on used equipment belonging to investors (+€1.4 million in the Containers activity).
ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTIONS BY DIVISION
The Freight Railcars activity rose (+11.3%) to €40.4 million in the first nine months:
Owned activity expanded by €3.6 million, resulting from an increase in leasing revenue from owned equipment (+15.7%), driven by growth in the utilisation rate (87.1% versus 84.6% over the same period in 2021) and by the leasing of newly acquired railcars.
Management activity was also up, with syndication fees increasing by €0.4 million with transactions carried out in June 2022.
The River Barges activity saw a boost in revenue of €5.1 million thanks to the vigorous level of barge chartering in the Rhine basin. The utilisation rate in the third quarter of 2022 was nearly 100% in the division.
The Containers activity posted a sharp increase of €33.9 million. The performance of leasing activity remained strong (+€5.4 million) with an average utilisation rate of 98.1% over the period. However, most of the increase came from sales of owned equipment (new built containers trading activity), which rose by €25.8 million. Management activity increased by €2.8 million, spurred by syndication fees in the second quarter and commissions on the sale of investor equipment.
The Modular Buildings activity in Africa, presented on the "Miscellaneous" line, was down €5.6 million with fewer projects delivered than in 2021.
Restated Revenue from activities
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
TOTAL 2022
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
TOTAL 2021
(in € thousand)
Leasing revenue on owned equipment
10,544
11,142
11,292
32,978
9,152
9,223
10,123
28,498
Ancillary services
1,858
1,177
1,820
4,855
1,873
1,724
1,951
5,548
Total leasing activity
12,402
12,319
13,112
37,833
11,025
10,947
12,074
34,046
Sales of owned equipment
110
238
369
717
320
403
162
885
Total sales of equipment
110
238
369
717
320
403
162
885
Total of owned activity
12,512
12,557
13,481
38,550
11,345
11,350
12,236
34,931
Syndication fees
0
446
1
447
0
0
0
0
Management fees
466
451
507
1,424
463
470
451
1,384
Total of management activity
466
897
508
1,871
463
470
451
1,384
Total Freight railcars
12,978
13,454
13,989
40,421
11,808
11,820
12,687
36,315
Leasing revenue on owned equipment
1,619
1,789
1,869
5,277
1,688
1,745
1,770
5,203
Ancillary services
1,807
2,385
3,788
7,980
683
972
1,286
2,941
Total leasing activity
3,426
4,174
5,657
13,257
2,371
2,717
3,056
8,144
Sales of owned equipment
0
0
0
0
41
0
0
41
Total sales of equipment
0
0
0
0
41
0
0
41
Total of owned activity
3,426
4,174
5,657
13,257
2,412
2,717
3,056
8,185
Management fees
14
5
11
30
6
6
5
17
Total of management activity
14
5
11
30
6
6
5
17
Total River Barges
3,440
4,179
5,668
13,287
2,418
2,723
3,061
8,202
Leasing revenue on owned equipment
3,342
3,973
4,013
11,328
2,384
2,654
2,572
7,610
Ancillary services
2,070
1,325
1,779
5,174
191
1,054
2,297
3,542
Total leasing activity
5,412
5,298
5,792
16,502
2,575
3,708
4,869
11,152
Sales of owned equipment
13,205
12,575
12,967
38,747
3 480
3,524
5,991
12,995
Total sales of equipment
13,205
12,575
12,967
38,747
3,480
3,524
5,991
12,995
Total of owned activity
18,617
17,873
18,759
55,249
6,055
7,232
10,860
24,147
Syndication fees
0
2,076
64
2,140
17
946
48
1,011
Management fees
498
530
565
1,593
428
415
439
1,282
Sales fees
336
1,349
801
2,486
591
358
181
1,130
Total of management activity
834
3,955
1,430
6,219
1,036
1,719
668
3,423
Total Containers
19,451
21,828
20,189
61,468
7,091
8,951
11,528
27,570
Leasing revenue on owned equipment
4
5
4
13
5
11
15
31
Ancillary services
-3
-3
3
-3
-2
-3
-4
-9
Total leasing activity
1
2
7
10
3
8
11
22
Sales of owned equipment
1,547
1,436
2,056
5,039
3,244
4,401
2,979
10,624
Total sales of equipment
1,547
1,436
2,056
5,039
3,244
4,401
2,979
10,624
Total of owned activity
1,548
1,438
2,063
5,049
3,247
4,409
2,990
10,646
Other capital gains on disposals
0
0
6
6
0
6
0
6
Total Others
0
0
6
6
0
6
0
6
Total Miscellaneous and eliminations
1,548
1,438
2,069
5,055
3,247
4,415
2,990
10,652
Total Restated Revenue from activities
37,417
40,899
41,915
120,231
24,564
27,909
30,266
82,739
OUTLOOK
In the current context of inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, Touax continues to roll out its activities, thanks to a resilient business model and recurring revenues based on long-term contracts. The Group plans to seize new asset acquisition opportunity over the coming months, while also adopting a prudent investment policy. The current inflationary environment has a positive effect on the valuation of the portfolio of assets. However, prices have normalised in the container business, with the purchase price of new containers returning to the average levels of 2020.
From a structural and medium- to long-term perspective, the business outlook in the long-term leasing of equipment for sustainable transportation is positive. Our various asset classes are benefiting from developments in relation to infrastructures, e-commerce and intermodal logistics as they keep pace with the expectations of consumers, industrial groups, public authorities, lenders and investors around green transport.
UPCOMING EVENTS
22 March 2023: Press release on annual results (English/French)
22 March 2023: Presentation of annual results to financial analysts in Paris (in French)
23 March 2023: Investor call (in English)
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.3 billion in assets under management, TOUAX is a European leader in the leasing of this type of equipment.
TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris – Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0000033003) – and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.
For further information please visit: www.touax.com
APPENDIX: Accounting presentation of revenue from activities
Revenue from activities
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
TOTAL 2022
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
TOTAL 2021
(in € thousand)
Leasing revenue on owned equipment
15,509
16,909
17,178
49,596
13,229
13,633
14,480
41,342
Ancillary services
6,578
8,632
8,886
24,096
3,084
3,946
5,887
12,917
Total leasing activity
22,087
25,541
26,064
73,692
16,313
17,579
20,367
54,259
Sales of owned equipment
14,862
14,249
15,392
44,503
7,085
8,328
9,132
24,545
Total sales of equipment
14,862
14,249
15,392
44,503
7,085
8,328
9,132
24,545
Total of owned activity
36,949
39,790
41,456
118,195
23,398
25,907
29,499
78,804
Leasing revenue on managed equipment
10,819
10,917
11,382
33,118
11,072
10,912
11,420
33,404
Syndication fees
0
2,522
65
2,587
17
946
48
1,011
Management fees
270
286
364
920
157
166
165
488
Sales fees
336
1,349
801
2,486
591
358
181
1,130
Total of management activity
11,425
15,074
12,612
39,111
11,837
12,382
11,814
36,033
Other capital gains on disposals
0
0
6
6
0
6
0
6
Total Others
0
0
6
6
0
6
0
6
Total Revenue from activities
48,374
54,864
54,074
157,312
35,235
38,295
41,313
114,843
Table showing the transition from summary accounting presentation to restated presentation
Revenue from activities
Q3 2022
Restatement
Restated Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Restatement
Restated Q3 2021
(in € thousand)
Leasing revenue on owned equipment
49,596
49,596
41,342
41,342
Ancillary services
24,096
-6,090
18,006
12,917
-895
12,022
Total leasing activity
73,692
-6,090
67,602
54,259
-895
53,364
Sales of owned equipment
44,503
44,503
24,545
24,545
Total sales of equipment
44,503
44,503
24,545
24,545
Total of owned activity
118,195
-6,090
112,105
78,804
-895
77,909
Leasing revenue on managed equipment
33,118
-33,118
0
33,404
-33,404
0
Syndication fees
2,587
2,587
1,011
1,011
Management fees
920
2,127
3,047
488
2,195
2,683
Sales fees
2,486
2,486
1,130
1,130
Total of management activity
39,111
-30,991
8,120
36,033
-31,209
4,824
Other capital gains on disposals
6
6
6
6
Total Others
6
0
6
6
0
6
Total Revenue from activities
157,312
-37,081
120,231
114,843
-32,104
82,739
1 Based on a comparable structure and average exchange rates at 30 September 2021.
