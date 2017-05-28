Totti comes on in 2nd half of final match with Roma

Roma fans show flags and banner for captain Francesco Totti prior to an Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Genoa at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Francesco Totti is playing his final match with Roma against Genoa after a 25-season career with his hometown club. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME (AP) -- Francesco Totti has come on as a second-half substitute in his last match in a Roma shirt, concluding a 25-season career with his hometown club.

Almost 60,000 fans inside the Stadio Olimpico stood up and cheered when Totti replaced Mohamed Salah in the 54th minute of Sunday's match against Genoa.

Before kickoff, Totti went and saluted Roma's hard-core ''ultra'' fans in the ''curva sud'' - southern end - of the stadium..

After posing for pictures, the 40-year-old Totti took his spot on the bench as many fans cried.

Roma is still looking to claim second place and a direct Champions League berth.

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti received a long series of boos and whistles - linked to how he has used Totti sparingly this season - when he was introduced before the match.

While Totti has declared this is his final match with Roma, he has not said he will retire from football, sparking speculation he could end his career with another squad.

Thousands of fans wore Totti's No. 10 shirt - in white or red - while others had T-shirts that read simply, ''captain forever.''

Roma wore special shirts featuring a dedication to Totti, and so did Genoa.

On the back of Genoa's shirts, a message read, ''25 seasons with only one shirt, 785 appearances, 307 goals, world champion in 2006. Francesco Totti is part of football history.''