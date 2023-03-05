Adama Traore not drawn on Wolves future after scoring winner against Tottenham Hotspur

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur - David Rogers/Getty Images

Adama Traore is set to leave Wolves as a free agent this summer and it appears that, if he departs, he will be remembered as an enigma and unfulfilled talent.

Traore's future remains uncertain and the Spain international will weigh up his options at the end of the season, with his contract running out in June.

While Wolves' £100,000-a-week offer has been on the table for almost three years, it is understood that Traore's decision will be motivated by a desire to be a regular starter and not by money.

Though Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui has insisted he wants the winger to stay, any new contract talks are not expected to resume until the season is over.

Since Lopetegui's arrival in November, Traore has made just two starts in the league and that is a major factor behind whether he leaves Molineux after five seasons.

If Traore does pursue a new challenge, there will be inevitable disappointment and a sense of regret at Wolves that he has never delivered consistency to back up his many qualities.

His winning goal against Tottenham was an excellent strike, while his direct running and frightening pace down the right flank changed the momentum of Saturday’s game.

He is a player who was valued at £50 million in the summer of 2021 to scare off Tottenham. Last season he rejoined his first club, Barcelona, on loan but failed to clinch a permanent move.

Yet the debate over his lack of end product has never gone away.

Now it appears increasingly likely that Traore could depart and, if he leaves England, the Premier League will lose one of its most exciting forward players on his day.

The problem is that those days have been all too rare.

After Saturday’s vital win, Traore said: “My mindset is to give everything to the team, after [that] we will see. I’m always happy with Wolves and the manager.

“Every player wants to start games. No player in the world doesn’t want to start a game.

“My focus is on the pitch. After, I will leave that to my agent, we have a great relationship through the years.”

Story continues

Traore’s introduction was a shrewd move by Lopetegui, whose substitutions on Saturday all yielded reward. Joao Moutinho, the midfielder, was also outstanding while Raul Jimenez - who replaced the injured Diego Costa - impressed up front.

Tottenham’s week ended with more disappointment, following their FA Cup exit at Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte returned to club duty on Sunday and faces a potentially season-defining Champions League second leg against AC Milan this week.

If Tottenham exit that competition, their pursuit of the top-four in the Premier League will take on added significance.

Ben Davies, the defender, said: “Our ambitions are obviously a bit more than that [the top-four].

“We want to win trophies, we’ve let that slip this year. The Champions League is a good achievement, that’s where the club wants to be year in, year out. That has to be our baseline.

“We’re really looking forward to getting the manager back. It’s been a while now but we have a huge game on Wednesday and it is very important he is with us.”

Tottenham's season at risk of unravelling after wimpish loss

Antonio Conte will return to duty at Tottenham Hotspur next week with the club’s season in danger of unravelling.

Conte’s final match as a spectator will have proved another excruciating experience and this uneasy marriage will surely come to an end when the season is finished.

Tottenham’s dismal exit from the FA Cup at Sheffield United on Wednesday was bad enough, with the decision to rest players made with their Premier League campaign in mind.

So to then surrender at Molineux with such a wimpish second-half performance will only increase fears that their season is drifting towards the abyss.

For a club so intent on securing Champions League football every year, this was a huge opportunity missed to strengthen their position in fourth.

Conte’s return cannot come quickly enough: he will fly back to England on Sunday, ahead of a crucial Champions League second leg against AC Milan this week.

He has missed the last four matches, after being advised to remain in Italy following surgery to remove his gallbladder last month. With Tottenham’s hopes of silverware this season all but over after their exit from the FA Cup, the race for the top-four has taken on added significance.

Cristian Stellini, Assistant Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux - Getty Images/Tottenham Hotspur FC

They remain fourth but have played two more matches than their nearest rivals Newcastle and Liverpool.

Adama Traore’s late winner punished Tottenham’s fragility and lack of killer instinct, with the club now losing their last four away games in all competitions.

In that sequence they have scored just one goal, and despite hitting the crossbar twice at Molineux, they remain maddeningly inconsistent.

Conte’s assistant, Cristian Stellini, said: “Antonio will be a massive boost to us from Sunday to the end of the season.

“We wanted to have him back with a different result but the team showed him they are alive, and this is important. Wolves found a way to score and we didn’t, that is the story of the game.

"It will be a tough race [for the top-four]. We are not alone with Newcastle, other teams will for sure arrive. We have to be ready to play these types of games again.”

While Tottenham’s team selection was under scrutiny for the second successive game, Wolves’ head coach Julen Lopetegui got all his decisions right.

His substitutions in the second half were particularly impressive, with Traore providing the crucial contribution while Joao Moutinho, the vastly experienced midfielder, brought calm and poise to the contest. Lopetegui also highlighted the performance of Raul Jimenez, who replaced Costa.

Lopetegui’s impact in the Black Country cannot be overestimated since his arrival in November. Wolves have spent nearly £200 million on 12 players this season, but Lopetegui is their best signing by some distance.

It says a lot for the lure of the Premier League that a club battling the drop can attract a head coach with such a stellar reputation.

Wolves’ victory lifts them into the heights of 13th place, six points above the relegation zone.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Craig Dawson (top) celebrates after team-mate Adama Traore scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton - PA /Tim Goode

Lopetegui said: “Three days ago when we lost at Liverpool we were very sad but today we are happy.

“Tottenham had lots of chances in the first half but we are delighted to get the three points. Adama has these qualities and his goal was fantastic.”

The only disappointment for Wolves was a knee injury to forward Diego Costa, who was stretchered off in the 28th minute following an awkward collision with Oliver Skipp.

Costa appeared in clear discomfort as he left the field and Lopetegui is already without injured summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic.

Tottenham did dominate the first-half without taking their chances, with Pedro Porro striking the crossbar from a free-kick.

Son Heung-Min also crashed a shot against the upright early in the second half but then Wolves took hold of the game.

Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster produced fine saves from Jimenez and Ruben Neves, but was finally beaten eight minutes from time.

After Jimenez’s shot was parried by Forster, Traore smashed the loose ball in off the underside of the bar, with scenes of wild celebration at the final whistle.