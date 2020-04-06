Tottenham's Heung-Min Son will perform mandatory military service during coronavirus suspension

NEWEST CORONAVIRUS BANNER

Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son will serve his mandatory military service while the Premier League is postponed due to coronavirus. The team released a statement Monday, confirming the news and providing an injury update on Son.

In the statement, Tottenham says Son went back to South Korea in March, and is currently in quarantine. He’s planning to remain in the country so he can serve his mandatory military service. Son is expected to return to London in May. In South Korea, men between 18 and 35 must serve in the military at some point. The length of service is dependent on a number of factors. There have been exceptions for athletes in the past.

Son, 27, is also recovering from a fractured arm. He suffered the injury during Tottenham’s win over Aston Villa in February. Son had surgery on the injury in February, and briefly returned to the UK until the season was postponed due to coronavirus.

The Premier League has a tentative agreement from the UK government to begin matches in June. If that timeline proves accurate, Son will have completed his military service by then. Whether he can play in games in June will depend on how he’s recovered from his arm injury.

