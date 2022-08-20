Tottenham XI vs Wolves: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game today

Cristian Romero’s injury forces Antonio Conte into a change when Wolves visit Tottenham later today

Davinson Sanchez, who deputised for the Argentine in the final three matches of last season, comes in on the right of the back three.

Three of Spurs’ new signings, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma, helped to change the game from the bench in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea but only the former is handed a start.

Perisic replaces Ryan Sessegnon at left wing-back, with Emerson Royal selected on the opposite flank.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TOTTENHAM VS WOLVES LIVE!

Bissouma is pressuring Rodrigo Bentancur but he and Richarlison will have to settle for a place among the subs again.

Oliver Skipp remains sidelined with a hairline fracture to his heel but is expected to resume outdoor training on Thursday or Friday, with Conte expecting the midfielder back in action “quickly”.

Starting Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.