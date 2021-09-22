Tottenham XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury updates for Carabao Cup game

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to make changes for tonight’s Carabao Cup third round clash with his former club Wolves after back-to-back 3-0 defeats in the Premier League.

The Spurs manager will still be without Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn but Japhet Tanganga is available again after suspension and could come in at right-back or centre-half.

Davinson Sanchez could also return to the side, with Cristian Romero and Eric Dier likely to be saved for the visit to Arsenal on Sunday after starting the defeat to Chelsea despite limited time on the training pitch last week.

Spurs are short of options in forward areas but Bryan Gil is likely to be handed another start, while Tanguy Ndombele or Giovani Lo Celso could play in midfield as they continue to work towards full fitness.

Harry Kane is yet to score this season but, in the absence of Lucas and Bergwijn, can expect to lead the line again.

Pierluigi Gollini, who has started in goal in Europe, could replace Hugo Lloris between the sticks.

“We cannot play the game on Sunday on the Wednesday,” Nuno said.

“We play on Wednesday so let’s focus on the game of tomorrow. That’s the only focus we have. Regarding team news nothing has changed much. We still have players out.

“Some players with some issues from the previous game which we are trying to manage, but nothing has changed much.”

Spurs XI (probable 4-3-3): Gollini; Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lo Celso; Gil, Son, Kane.

Read More

Tottenham boss Nuno defiant after Chelsea loss as Arsenal derby clash looms: ‘Things are going to improve’

Dele Alli: Nuno has recast Tottenham role but goal-shy Spurs need his creative bursts

Wolves vs Tottenham: Carabao Cup prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea FC mismatch shows Tottenham boss Nuno must find swift remedy to relieve Harry Kane frustration

Harry Kane: ‘Despondent’ Tottenham star will face questions after Chelsea FC loss, says Gary Neville