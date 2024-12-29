Tottenham XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Tottenham have been sweating on the fitness of Radu Dragusin ahead of their clash with Wolves.

Dragusin was forced off at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and the defensive crisis at Spurs deepened after Ben Davies suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Dragusin was due to be assessed on Friday but Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Davies faces a “couple of weeks” on the sidelines, potentially leaving the Spurs head coach without a single senior centre-half against Wolves.

Archie Gray, 18, will continue to deputise in the heart of defence and could be partnered by Rodrigo Bentancur or fellow teenager Alfie Dorrington, who recently made his Spurs debut in the 5-0 win over Southampton.

Djed Spence is suspended after being sent off at the City Ground, so Pedro Porro will return at right-back, while Yves Bissouma, James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall could freshen up the midfield after being rested against Forest.

Spurs captain Heung-min Son could be given a much-needed rest, with Kulusevski switching to the front three and Brennan Johnson moving to the left wing.

Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Cristian Romero (quad), Guglielmo Vicario (foot), Wilson Odobert, Richarlison (both hamstring) and Mikey Moore (illness) remain sidelined.

Spurs predicted XI (4-3-3): Forster; Porro, Gray, Bentancur, Udogie; Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Johnson