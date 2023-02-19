Tottenham XI vs West Ham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

(ES Composite)

Tottenham are able to welcome Cristian Romero back into the starting line-up for today’s visit of West Ham.

Antonio Conte remains in Italy, recovering from gallbladder surgery, so assistant coach Cristian Stellini will again deputise and juggle four long-term absentees.

Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris are all suffering serious injuries and April is seen as the earliest that any of them could make a return to the first team. Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the season.

“No new injuries,” assistant manager Stellini said on Friday. “We have a problem with Sessegnon but that was clear from the last game [as] Sessegnon was not in the squad. At the moment he’s not available.”

Left wing-back Sessegnon is expected to be out for six weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury in training shortly before last weekend’s 4-1 hammering at the hands of Leicester City. Ivan Perisic will continue, with Pedro Porro pushing for a second start on the opposite flank.

Inexperienced midfield duo Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp impressed in defeat to AC Milan, though one will drop out with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg serving his one-game Champions League suspension.

Richarlison will wonder what he has to do - or, rather what Heung-min Son has to continue not to do - to see him start.

“Sunday is an important match,” he said of the London derby against West Ham. “We come from two difficult games and we want to change this situation.”

Predicted Tottenham XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.