Tottenham XI vs West Ham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

Tottenham have made three changes to their starting lineup for tonight’s London derby showdown with West Ham.

The fit-again Micky van de Ven returned to the bench for Saturday's late win over Luton after another hamstring injury but comes back into the XI this evening at the expense of Radu Dragusin, while Brennan Johnson also starts after a decisive display from the bench.

Dejan Kulusevski makes way for the Wales international, which leaves Spurs with two speedy and direct wingers in Johnson and Timo Werner either side of captain Heung-min Son.

Head coach Ange Postecoglou also freshens up his midfield following the weekend, with Rodrigo Bentancur coming into the side in place of Pape Sarr. Yves Bissouma retains his spot despite another lacklustre outing against Luton.

Richarlison came through another cameo against the Hatters unscathed but has to settle for a place on the bench again, while Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon remained sidelined long-term.

Asked for a team news update on Monday, Postecoglou said: "Everyone seemed to pull up okay so no real change. Everyone is good.

"Richy was much better after the game and he felt a lot better. He trained yesterday and he'll train this afternoon. He feels good now."

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Son, Werner

Subs: Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Richarlison, Emerson, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Sarr, Davies, Austin

Injuries: Solomon, Forster, Sessegnon

Time and date: 8.15pm BST, Tuesday April 2, 2024

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports