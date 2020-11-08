Tottenham XI vs West Brom: Confirmed early team news, predicted lineup, latest injuries for Premier League

Jose Mourinho expects to have Sergio Reguilon available for Tottenham's trip to West Brom this afternoon.

The Portuguese named a strong side in Europe for Thursday's win over Ludogorets and, while he hopes the full-back can return from illness to feature at The Hawthorns, has called on TV companies to be more considerate with their scheduling with Spurs kicking off at noon today after flying back from Bulgaria on Thursday night.

"It's something that happens for many years in the Premier League, where the clubs involved in European competitions are not protected," said Mourinho after Tottenham's Europa League win.

"But we get big salaries and of course the broadcasters have big responsibility for the big salaries we all get. So they have the right to choose but if they could be a little bit more careful about the English teams in Europe, it would be good. In other countries, they do that. But that's the way it is.

"The good thing is I don't think we have injuries from the match today [against Ludogorets] and Reguilon trained this morning at the training ground so normally tomorrow he will be fine."

ï»¿Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Doherty, Dier, Alderweireld, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele; Lucas, Kane, Son

Sunday 12pm, Sky Sports Box Office

Venue: The Hawthorns

Referee: Andy Madley

Last meeting: West Brom 1-0 Tottenham (2017-18)

Spurs squad from: Lloris, Hart, Austin, Whiteman, Doherty, Sanchez, Rodon, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Cirkin, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Winks, Alli, Lo Celso, Ndombele, White, Clarke, Bale, Bergwijn, Son, Kane, Lucas, Vinicius.

Injured: Lamela (achilles)

Doubts: Tanganga (fitness), Aurier (unknown), Reguilon (ill)

