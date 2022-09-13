Tottenham XI vs Sporting CP: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has admitted he has selection headaches in attack tonight ahead of Spurs’ clash with Sporting Lisbon.

Brazil forward Richarlison has hit red-hot form recently after starting most of the season on the bench, scoring twice against Marseille last week.

It has forced Conte to consider breaking up his front-three from last season - Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min - that proved so effective.

Kulusevski was the man to miss out last week against Marseille and Conte has more dilemmas ahead of Tuesday’s game in Lisbon.

“For sure I think every manager likes this kind of problem,” he said. “It means up front we have four players for three places.

“We are in the right way because to face four competitions, especially if you are to play in the Champions League, you need to have a deep squad.

“At the moment we have four players and everyone deserves to play. We started with Sonny, Harry and Decky, then the last games I prefer to give the possibility to Richy to play.

“For sure I have the possibility to pick up three important players and know that I have another player on the bench who is ready to come on and help us, like in the last game against Marseille.”

Spurs only have one injury worry ahead of the game, with Lucas Moura still out injured.

Tottenham predicted XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Injured: Moura (leg)