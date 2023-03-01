Tottenham XI vs Sheffield United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup today

Antonio Conte's stand-in Cristian Stellini has hinted at Tottenham changes for tonight's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Sheffield United.

January signing Pedro Porro is pushing for a second Spurs start at right wing-back and would come in for the in-form Emerson Royal.

Ivan Perisic is likely to return on the opposite flank after losing his place to Ben Davies for the Premier League wins over West Ham and Chelsea.

Davinson Sanchez or Japhet Tanganga may start in the back three, although Cristian Romero missed the recent defeat at Leicester through suspension, lessening the need to give the Argentine a rest.

Oliver Skipp has played the last three games after barely featuring in the first half of the season so is likely to be rested for fellow youngster Pape Matar Sarr, particularly given Spurs’ shortage of options in midfield.

Up front, Stellini and Conte have options, with loanee Arnaut Danjuma, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son all pushing to be promoted from the bench.

But Stellini hinted on Tuesday that Harry Kane will not be rested while Richarlison appears to be benefitting from a run of games so Son for Dejan Kulusevski may be the only change in the front three.

Tottenham predicted XI (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Sanchez, Lenglet; Porro, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Son, Richarlison, Kane.