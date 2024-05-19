Tottenham XI vs Sheffield United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injuries today

Tottenham head to Sheffield United to wrap up their Premier League season today with a fresh injury concern to contend with.

Giovani Lo Celso picked up a knock to his knee against Manchester City on Tuesday and missed training on Friday.

Postecoglou switched up his formation in the 2-0 defeat to the champions-elect, playing a 4-4-2 with Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson as wide strikers.

He could stick with the same side at Bramall Lane, although the basement club are a very different proposition to City.

Dejan Kulusevski impressed from the bench on Tuesday night and could come in, with Postecoglou having the option to drop midfield Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and move James Maddison into the midfield.

Radu Dragusin also caught the eye against Pep Guardiola's side, and could keep his place in the back four with Micky van de Ven continuing at left-back.

Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Manor Solomon are among the players who remain sidelined.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Bentancur, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Johnson, Son

Doubts: Lo Celso

Injuries: Bissouma, Richarlison, Davies, Werner, Udogie, Solomon, Forster, Sessegnon

Time and date: 4pm BST on Sunday, May 19, 2024

Venue: Bramall Lane