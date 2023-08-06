Tottenham XI vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Kane latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup for friendly today

Harry Kane is expected to lead the line for Tottenham against Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly despite Bayern Munich’s attempts to sign him.

With only two friendlies under their belt under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs may have some catching-up to do in terms of building up match sharpness.

Shakhtar head to north London this weekend for a friendly which will raise funds for the victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, before Tottenham fly to Barcelona for the Joan Gamper Trophy match just 48 hours later.

Postecoglou’s pre-game briefing to the media was cancelled, meaning no update was provided in terms of Spurs’ injuries and fitness.

Yves Bissouma limped out of his warm-down after the win over Lion City Sailors in Singapore, a scene which his manager played down afterwards.

Dane Scarlett, Fraser Forster and Tanguy Ndombele have been dealing with issues in recent weeks while Bryan Gil has joined Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon on the sidelines following surgery on a groin problem.

Harry Kane is expected to lead the line if Tottenham reject Bayern Munich’s latest advances for the striker, who was the subject of a £86.2million transfer offer on Friday.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Kane

Doubts: Ndombele, Scarlett, Forster

Injuries: Gil, Bentancur, Sessegnon

Date and time: 2pm BST, Sunday August 6 2023

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium