Tottenham XI vs Rangers: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League game today

Tottenham are in the midst of a defensive injury nightmare as they take on Rangers in the Europa League tonight.

Ange Postecoglou admitted that Spurs’ current injury woes were the worst of his entire managerial career as the former Celtic boss heads to Ibrox on Thursday again missing first-choice centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero with new muscle problems.

Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray, 18, are expected to deputise in central defence in Glasgow this evening, with Postecoglou admitting he will likely have to “get creative” in the next six matches.

Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur are all but certain to feature because they are both suspended for Sunday’s visit to Southampton in the Premier League, with James Maddison likely to fill the third spot in midfield after starting on the bench for the 4-3 defeat at home to Chelsea on Sunday.

Teenager Will Lankshear could make a third start in the Europa League up front to give Dominic Solanke a rest, while Timo Werner is likely to come into the XI. Brennan Johnson should be fine to feature after illness.

Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison (all hamstring), Guglielmo Vicario (foot) and Mikey Moore (illness) are also sidelined, while Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon are not in Tottenham’s Europa League squad.

Confirmed team news

TBC.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie; Bissouma, Bentancur, Maddison; Werner, Johnson, Lankshear

Injured: Van de Ven, Romero, Odobert, Davies, Richarlison, Vicario, Moore

Ineligible: Spence, Reguilon

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Thursday December 12, 2024

Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports