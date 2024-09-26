Tottenham XI vs Qarabag: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League

Ange Postecoglou is tonight expected to make changes for Tottenham's Europa League visit of Azerbaijani side Qarabag.

Wilson Odobert has joined Richarlison on the injury list, while full-backs Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon have not been included in the UEFA squad list and Cristian Romero is suspended after being sent off in Spurs' last European game, the 0-0 draw with AC Milan in March 2023.

Teenagers Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are expected to start after making their competition bows in the Carabao Cup win at Coventry, while Radu Dragusin should return to the heart of defence. Fraser Forster is pushing to deputise in goal again after making the squad list ahead of Spence.

Midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr could do with minutes, and Dominic Solanke could continue up front after opening his Spurs account against Brentford at the weekend.

Teenager Mikey Moore is pushing for a first Spurs start, but captain Heung-min Son could keep his place and Timo Werner needs games.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Forster; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall; Werner, Son, Solanke.

Injured: Odobert, Richarlison

Date and time: 8pm BST on Thursday, September 26, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports