Tottenham XI vs Preston: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for FA Cup game today

(Getty Images)

Harry Kane is only on the bench in Tottenham’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Preston tonight after suffering from illness this week.

Kane played through a fever to score the winner in Monday’s 1-0 victory at Fulham but the England captain did not train for three days after that triumph at Craven Cottage. He only returned to training on Friday but wanted to be involved at Deepdale.

New loan signing Arnaut Danjuma is available and will come straight into the squad, joining Kane on the bench. It is the first time Kane has missed a game this season after 29 straight starts.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW PRESTON VS TOTTENHAM LIVE!

Kane is level with Jimmy Greaves’ all-time Tottenham goals record and Spurs assistant manager Cristian Stellini said on Friday: “He wants to come with us and be available.

“We know very well that Harry wants to play every game, so we are happy that Harry is involved in the game. But the only situation we have to take care is this.”

Danjuma has joined Spurs on a loan deal from Villarreal until the end of the season.

“The only player we can realise that is not ready like the others is Arnaut because he is a new player,” said Stellini. “We are happy but we need to give him time to understand everything.”

Ryan Sessegnon and Matt Doherty come in at wing-back, with Yves Bissouma in midfield as Antonio Conte makes seven changes. Richarlison is not even in the squad.

Lucas Moura remains out for Spurs, though did score for the Under-21s against Arsenal on Friday night as he took the next step in his recovery from a tendon injury. Bryan Gil is on the bench after a knock.

Tottenham starting XI: Forster, Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet, Doherty, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Perisic

Subs: Austin, Dier, Davies, Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bryan, Danjuma, Kane