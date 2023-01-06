Tottenham XI vs Portsmouth: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for FA Cup game

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is expected to make changes for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Portsmouth but there will be no rest for Harry Kane or Heung-min Son.

With Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski still sidelined through injury, Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini confirmed Friday that Conte will use the same front three that started the 4-0 win over Aston Villa, also including Bryan Gil.

Elsewhere, the head coach is set to rotate, with Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon likely to come in at wing-back and Yves Bissouma set to return to the midfield after serving a one-match ban against Palace. The Malian is most likely to partner Oliver Skipp, although Pape Matar Sarr is also pushing for more minutes.

Davinson Sanchez needs game-time and should get the nod ahead of Japhet Tanganga on the right of the back three, while Eric Dier and Ben Davies have each sat out one of the three games since the Premier League restart, so could play against the League One side.

Fraser Forster, who started the first game back at Brentford, is pushing for another appearance in goal ahead of club captain Hugo Lloris.

Djed Spence is another player in desperate need of minutes but Spurs may not risk cup-tying him, amid reports he could be sent on loan.

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Forster; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bissouma, Skipp, Sessegnon; Son, Kane, Gil.