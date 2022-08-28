Tottenham XI vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for game today

(ES Composite)

The first game of seven in 21 days starts today for Tottenham as Antonio Conte selects his line-up to face Nottingham Forest.

Six summer signings have boosted Conte’s squad, and Richarlison and Yves Bissouma are pushing for their first starts after impressive outings from the bench in Spurs’ first three matches.

The Spurs head coach also has competition for places at wing-back, with Matt Doherty pressuring incumbent Emerson Royal on the right and Ryan Sessegnon competing with summer signing Ivan Perisic, who made his first start in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Wolves.

Conte is still without Cristian Romero (adductor), with Davinson Sanchez set to deputise on the right of the back three again, while Oliver Skipp (heel) remains sidelined.

The pair are both set to resume training with the squad at the start of next week, raising the possibility they could be fit to face West Ham on Wednesday.

Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura sat our training on Friday but will be assessed on Saturday, potentially leaving Conte short of attacking options from the bench.

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.