Tottenham XI vs Newcastle: Heung-min Son injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup

Tottenham could be without skipper Heung-min Son when they meet Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Korean took a blow to his back in Thursday night's defeat to West Ham and will be assessed before the Toon's visit.

If he is out, Richarlison is likely to come in at centre-forward after making another appearance from the bench against the Hammers, while Pape Matar Sarr is in contention to return to the lineup following his own return from injury in the 2-1 reverse. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could drop to the bench.

None of Postecoglou's other injured players are expected back before the New Year, likely leaving his XI relatively settled - barring fresh issues.

"The last update I got was late last night and he was a bit a sore after the game obviously, but the extent of it we'll need to see how he recovers today," Postecoglou said on Friday, when asked about Son.

"There were a couple of others with knocks but I don't think anything else insignificant.

"Obviously we got Pape [Sarr] a few minutes last night and I understand him and Richy [Richarlison] came through OK but there won't be anyone else coming back between now and the New Year."

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Lo Celso; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son

Injured: Maddison, Bentancur, Van de Ven, Perisic, Solomon, Sessegnon, Dier

Doubt: Son

Time and date: 4:30pm GMT on Sunday December 10, 2023

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium