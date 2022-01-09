Tottenham XI vs Morecambe: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury and Covid latest for FA Cup tie today

Antonio Conte plans to rotate his Tottenham squad for the visit of League One Morecambe but faces a headache up front for the FA Cup third-round tie.

The head coach has said Harry Kane will be rested against the Shrimps but possible replacements Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn are sidelined through injury.

Bryan Gil is pushing for a first start since November 25 after coming off the bench in the last three matches, while Conte has also said Dele Alli is in contention to play.

The pair could form a makeshift front three with Lucas Moura, who was rested for the final 15 minutes against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Conte is expected to pick from two of Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso in midfield, while Ryan Sessegnon is set to be available again and could slot straight in at left wing-back.

Joe Rodon will be hoping for a rare opportunity in the heart of the back three, while Japhet Tanganga could play again – despite his horror show at Stamford Bridge. Pierluigi Gollini may deputise in goal.

Conte said: “I think for sure this game could be a good opportunity to make rotations and give chances to players who didn’t play so much in the last period.

“But the FA Cup is an important competition and we want to try to go to the next step and it will be important for us to win the game.”

Tottenham predicted XI (3-4-3): Gollini; Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga; Doherty, Winks, Ndombele, Sessegnon; Dele, Gil, Lucas.

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

When: Sunday, January 9, 2pm GMT