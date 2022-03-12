Tottenham XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Ryan Sessegnon has joined Oliver Skipp on the sidelines for Tottenham’s visit to Manchester United on Saturday.

Sergio Reguilon, who scored with his first touch in Monday’s 5-0 win over Everton, is expected to come in at left wing-back but Conte is unlikely to make changes elsewhere.

Japhet Tanganga also remains sidelined.

Conte was mooted as a possible United boss before he joined Spurs but he says he was unaware of the interest and already happily committed to Spurs.

“Honestly, I think that when United decided to sack Solksjaer, I had signed for Tottenham,” Conte said.

“I enjoyed to do this, because at that moment, I found this situation very good for me, to work in modern club with fantastic stadium and training ground, with a big task to try to build something important, to build something competitive for the future.

“And then I signed for Tottenham, it happened after I signed. But honestly, I was very focused, and I am so focused on the Tottenham job, that I didn’t read this. I didn’t read this. The present is Tottenham, for me. I am enjoying a lot to work with this club, with these players, we are trying to improve, to raise our level, this is my target in this moment. I repeat: I am enjoying doing it.”

Spurs predicted XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

When: Saturday, March 12, 17.30

TV: Sky Sports

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Spurs squad from: Lloris, Gollini, Dier, Rodon, Romero, Sanchez, Davies, Doherty, Emerson, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, White, Lucas, Bergwijn, Kulusevski, Son, Kane, Scarlett.

Out: Skipp (groin), Sessegnon (hamstring), Tanganga (knee)