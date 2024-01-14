Tottenham XI vs Manchester United: Dragusin and Werner debuts, confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injuries

Tottenham have Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven back in full training ahead of today's Premier League showdown with Manchester United.

Van de Ven was an unused substitute for the FA Cup win over Burnley last Friday, and is expected to be fit enough to start this afternoon. Romero rejoined the group this week, with Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou saying a start at Old Trafford "may be a bit quick" for the Argentine.

His other options to partner Van de Ven are new addition Radu Dragusin, who will be in the squad after receiving a work permit in time, and Emerson Royal.

New signing Timo Werner is expected to be in the squad and in contention to start on the left of the front three, where missing captain Heung-min Son - who is away at the Asian Cup with South Korea - would normally play.

Ben Davies (hamstring) and Giovani Lo Celso are the latest Spurs players to succumb to muscle injuries and could be sidelined for around a month, while Dane Scarlett is also out with a hamstring problem.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while James Maddison (ankle), Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Alejo Veliz (all knee) are also sidelined.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Skipp, Kulusevski; Johnson, Werner, Richarlison

Injured: Davies, Lo Celso, Maddison, Solomon, Perisic, Veliz, Scarlett

Unavailable: Son (Asian Cup), Bissouma, Sarr (both AFCON)

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT on Sunday January 14, 2024

TV channel: Sky Sports