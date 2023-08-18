Tottenham XI vs Manchester United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to make significant changes for his first home game in charge of Tottenham against Manchester United on Saturday.

Cristian Romero is available despite being forced off with a suspected concussion in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Brentford, while the new head coach has no fresh injury concerns. Fraser Forster is expected to be back on the bench after resuming training this week.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could add extra protection in midfield, although the Dane's future remains uncertain amid interest from Atletico Madrid.

Ivan Perisic is an option for the front three but Postecoglou is likely to continue with Dejan Kulusevski and new captain Heung-min Son either side of Richarlison.

Postecoglou wants his side to “impose their game” on United, who began the season with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday.

He said: “It's a great challenge for us, the most important thing for us is it's our first home game in the Premier League. Last week, we showed some really good resilience, tomorrow is about showing more of our football against a really strong opponent and trying to impose our game style.

“That will be our goal every week now, to improve the way we play our football and make an impact against the best teams. That's our challenge tomorrow, I'm sure our fans will be up for it. I'm looking forward to it. We're at that stage where all our focus has to be on us and developing our football.”

Predicted Spurs XI: Vicario; Emerson, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Skipp, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison.

Injuries: Gil, Sessegnon, Bentancur

Doubts: None

Time and date: 5.30pm, Saturday August 19, 2023

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium