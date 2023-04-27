Tottenham XI vs Man United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason has played down suggestions he will be looking to make radical changes to the team ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Despite operating with a 4-2-3-1 system during his stint in charge of Spurs last year, a four-man backline lost 6-1 at Newcastle on Sunday.

Mason could therefore revert to the five-at-the-back system used by Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini before the debacle at St. James’ Park, particularly with doubts over the readiness of Ben Davies and Clement Lenglet to start, and Emerson Royal likely to remain sidelined.

Captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is a doubt after being forced off at half-time against the Toon so Fraser Forster is likely to deputise.

Mason could make a change in the front three, with Dejan Kulusevski struggling for form and Richarlison and on-loan Arnaut Danjuma pushing for minutes.

Otherwise, expect a familiar line-up, even if the hope is that Spurs’ approach will be markedly different against Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Rodrigo Bentancur (ACL), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are definitely out.

Spurs predicted XI (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Richarlison, Son, Kane.