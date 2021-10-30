Tottenham XI vs Man United: Starting lineup, confirmed team news - Lo Celso and Davies start

Tottenham have made two changes to their starting XI for the visit of Manchester United this evening.

Nuno Espirito Santo has replaced Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele with Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso for a crucial fixture between two under-pressure managers.

The changes would suggest that Nuno is planning to take a cautious approach to tonight’s showdown.

On the eve of United’s visit, Nuno talked-up the progress of summer signings Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal, with the South American pair set for a tough test in keeping the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at bay.

“Two cases, clearly of players who are stepping up with games and improving in a very good way are Emerson and Cuti Romero,” he said.

“The Premier League is very demanding. They felt the impact of the competition at the beginning, now they’re settling down. That’s what we need: players who arrive and as soon as they get the right adaptation, the talent is there. It will be good for us.”

Tottenham lineup

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lucas Moura, Lo Celso, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele

