Tottenham XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, latest injury updates for Premier League game

Nuno Espirito Santo says he will be "very careful" when it comes to deciding the involvement of Harry Kane and new signings Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil against Manchester City on Sunday.

Kane finally joined group training on Friday morning after being forced into quarantine following his belated return from holiday, while Romero joined Spurs last week with a minor knee injury and Gil only linked up with the squad on Wednesday afternoon.

Asked about Romero, the Argentine international centre-half, Nuno said on Friday: "Yes, he is not fit.

“Players that didn't have too many sessions – Romero, Bryan, Harry – we have to try and balance the situations.

“But the injury was in the Copa America, he had holidays, he didn't totally recover, but he [Romero] has been able to train and he is doing well.

"Players that don't have too many sessions we have to be very careful when we put them on the pitch."

Tanguy Ndombele is also unlikely to start the game after Nuno again refused to be drawn on the reasons for omitting the club record signing from pre-season fixtures.

Ndombele was not included in the squad for any of Spurs' five friendlies, with Nuno saying the time was not right to include him.

Pushed on Ndombele's unexplained absence, Nuno said: "It is about us to decide the right moment to use the players we have available and when we decide we consider many aspects, not only what we want, but what we think the players we should do.

“Like many players in our squad it is not easy to adapt to a new idea, a new philosophy, but we keep on insisting and believing that this is the right way and the right moment will come when we believe when it should be."

Japhet Tanganga is expected to be fit and could start at right-back, despite being forced off in last Sunday's friendly against Arsenal.

"He had a problem in his abductor that was getting stiff," Nuno explained ahead of his first competitive match in charge.

Story continues

"We decided to take him out, he had a couple of days recovering and treatment, he joined the group, we have a lot of issues of course, we have one more session to decide but he is an option for Sunday."

Ryan Sessegnon has been back in training since Monday following a hamstring injury but may not be fit enough for the squad.

Spurs XI (4-2-3-1 probable): Lloris; Tanganga; Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Lo Celso, Hojbjerg; Lucas, Dele, Bergwijn; Son.

Sunday 4:30pm BST, Sky Sports

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Spurs squad from: Lloris, Gollini, Doherty, Aurier, Tanganga, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Carter-Vickers, Paskotsi, Rodon, Reguilon, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Skipp, John, Devine, Dele, Bergwijn, Gil, Lucas, Clarke, Son, Kane, Scarlett.

Injured: None

Doubts: Ndombele, Gil, Romero, Kane, Sessegnon (all fitness)

