Tottenham XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

A plan for Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold could influence Ryan Mason’s team selection today as Tottenham head to Liverpool.

The acting head coach remains short of genuine options, with none of Spurs' injured players set to return to the squad for this game.

One potential adjustment is the return of Ben Davies to the starting XI in place of veteran Ivan Perisic at left wing-back, sparing the Croatian's legs and providing Spurs with more defensive cover against Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Co.

Dejan Kulusevski could also be restored to the front three in place of Richarlison after he impressed from the bench against United, despite a lively display from the Brazilian down the left flank.

Mason said he was pleased with Richarlison against United but when asked if he needed regular minutes to get back to his best, the interim boss talked up the importance of the squad.

“We've got a squad of players that we need to decide the best team to win a game of football,” Mason said.

“We felt Richy, with the profile of player he is, could help us and we spoke before about having a bit of anger and showing a reaction.

“I think Richy naturally is that type of player as he likes having a bit of physical contact and I was very pleased with his performance against United."

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.