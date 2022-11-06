Tottenham XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Dejan Kulusevski could make a very timely return for Tottenham today as they host Liverpool in the Premier League.

It has been a difficult week on the injury front for the Spurs boss, with Heung-min Son needing surgery after suffering a facial fracture in the Champions League win over Marseille.

It is not yet clear whether Son will be fit in time for the World Cup, while Cristian Romero is set to miss Spurs’ final three games before the tournament because of muscle fatigue.

Rodrigo Bentancur was also struggling towards the end of the midweek fixture in France but Conte offered a more upbeat assessment on the Uruguayan’s chances of facing Liverpool, although Lucas Moura is another doubt and fellow Brazilian Richarlison remains out.

“We have these injuries and I can confirm Richarlison is not available for the game. It is the same for Romero but Bentancur is much better,” Conte said.

“Today he was part of the training session. It was the same for Kulusevski, today he had half training session with us.

“The problem is Lucas Moura is having some different faces for his pain in his tendon. Today he was really bad and he said to me he was really worried for this but I ask of him to try to be available because we need.

“Also Sonny you know is having now surgery. At the end, we have to be happy for qualification for the Champions League and now we have to try to finish these last three games in the best possible way.”

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-5-2): Lloris; Dier, Lengte, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Perisic; Lucas, Kane