Tottenham XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

Tottenham are unlikely to shake things up for today’s Premier League game with Leicester after Antonio Conte vowed to not “change what we know”.

Conte’s Spurs lacked a Plan B in the stalemate with Brentford last weekend, which followed the 1-0 defeat to Brighton.

The Italian will be without Sergio Reguilon against the Foxes, with the Spaniard sidelined indefinitely due to a groin complaint and joining fellow wing-back Matt Doherty on the sidelines.

Conte could move Dejan Kulusevski to wing-back and bring Lucas Moura or Steven Bergwijn into the front three but he suggested he would stick with his preferred formula again this weekend.

“Now we have Emerson [Royal] and [Steven] Sessegnon available,” Conte said on Friday.

“During the game Kulusevski can play [wing-back]. I think the best solution is not to change what we know, what we have been doing for seven months.

“With this formation, we know the way to play, this formation gives us great satisfaction. But if something else happens - I hope not - from now until the end, I for sure am forced to change something and find another solution.

“I don’t know the time needed [for Reguilon] to recover. It’s groin pain. If you ask me how much time he needs, I don’t know.”

Oliver Skipp is ruled out for the season after surgery on a pubis injury, along with Doherty and Japhet Tanganga (both knee).

Predicted Tottenham XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Where:Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

When: Sunday, May 1, 2pm BST

Referee: Jonathan Moss