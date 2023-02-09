Tottenham XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game

(ES Composite)

Tottenham’s biggest health news ahead of their visit to Leicester is that manager Antonio Conte is back at the training ground and likely to be present in the dugout on Saturday.

Conte had been in Turin having his gallbladder removed but is now back in the country and returned to Hotspur Way on Thursday.

The news on injured goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is less positive, however. The Frenchman hurt his knee in Spurs’ victory over Manchester City and scans have since confirmed ligament damage. Assistant manager Cristian Stellini revealed on Thursday that Lloris would likely be out of action for between five and seven weeks.

Elsewhere, Stellini said all other first-team players are available for the trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, though Spurs later confirmed that midfielder Yves Bissouma would undergo surgery on Friday to repair a stress fracture to his left ankle.

Pape Matar Sarr has also been out of late, along with Lucas Moura.

Stellini said: “Everyone is available for the next game. We are all disappointed about Hugo and his injury. However, we have a good experienced goalkeeper [in] Fraser Forster with great experience in the Premier League and Champions League. We have a tough five weeks in front of us.

“We trust in Fraser and we are happy with him in the squad. We say to Hugo: ‘See you soon’. He needs a good recovery. He needs maybe between five and seven weeks to be back with us.”

Tottenham predicted XI: Forster, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Kulusevski, Kane, Son