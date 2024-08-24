Tottenham XI vs Everton: Odobert debut, Solanke injury, confirmed team news, predicted lineup

New Tottenham signing Dominic Solanke will miss today’s visit of Everton with an ankle injury picked up against Leicester, leaving Ange Postecoglou with a decision to make up front.

Richarlison, who scored twice against his former club in last season's 2-2 draw in north London, is a like-for-like replacement but did not play a minute of pre-season due to injury and is still working his way back to full match sharpness.

Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son can also play through the middle, while Timo Werner and new signing Wilson Odobert are options in wide areas.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TOTTENHAM VS EVERTON LIVE!

Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the game as he follows Premier League concussion protocols after being forced off in the 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium, opening the door for Yves Bissouma to make an immediate return to the side.

Bissouma missed the Leicester game serving a one-match club suspension for inhaling laughing gas but is again available for selection. Summer signing Archie Gray is the other contender to start at No6.

Pedro Porro is fit and available, despite being forced off with a knock in the second half on Monday night.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Richarlison, Son

Injuries: Solanke, Bentancur, Forster, Lankshear

Time and place: 3pm BST, Saturday August 24, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium