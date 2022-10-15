Tottenham XI vs Everton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game today

Tottenham will again be missing Dejan Kulusevski against Everton today.

Spurs have been without Kulusevski for their past four games since he suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Sweden during the recent international break.

Antonio Conte had hoped Kulusevski would be back against Everton after the forward returned to training but he suffered a minor setback in training on Thursday.

Speaking on Friday, Conte said Kulusevski had been sent for another scan and that he was not prepared to take a “stupid risk” by playing him.

Conte said: “We (have) the same players for the last game. Deki is not still available for the game against Everton. The rest of the players are okay.”

When asked when the Sweden international could return, he said: “I think we need to have a bit of patience with him. Don’t take stupid risks. Because we have to play a lot of games from now until the end. It will be very important to recover him very well.

“At this moment, he’s not 100 per cent in perfect physical condition. For this reason it’s good to respect the opinion of the doctors of the players.”

Emerson Royal serves the second game of a three-match suspension, so Matt Doherty is set to start at right wing-back ahead of Djed Spence.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Bentancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kane, Son.