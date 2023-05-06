Tottenham XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Ryan Mason has not ruled out switching to a back four for Tottenham’s visit of Crystal Palace, raising the possibility that he could start with an extra forward.

Mason has stuck with Antonio Conte's back three for his first two games as interim coach but Spurs' defensive problems have continued, and they shipped four goals in last weekend's 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Switching to a back four would likely see Ben Davies and Pedro Porro start as full-backs, with the latter given licence to get forward while Davies sits, and perhaps Ivan Perisic pushed into a more advance role.

The other option would be to add an extra midfielder, likely youngster Pape Matar Sarr.

Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Heung-min Son would also be competing for a spot behind Harry Kane in a 4-2-3-1 system, which Mason used for his seven games in charge at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Changing formations would be a risk given the way Spurs' collapsed in the 6-1 defeat at Newcastle under Cristian Stellini but the addition of Davies would offer more stability and Mason has had a free week on the training ground to get his players up to speed.

Asked if he could switch to a back four, Mason said: "I am not sure. We are training this afternoon so we have got some decisions to make. Ultimately for us it is a collective to try to keep clean sheets and win games of football.

“Systems and formations, yeah they can help and can change some things but the desire of the 11 players on the pitch to have a common goal and work together is probably the most important thing."

Predicted Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Romero, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Skipp; Son, Richarlison, Perisic; Kane.