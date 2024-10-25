Tottenham XI vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

The big question for Ange Postecoglou is whether Mikey Moore is ready to fill the shoes of Tottenham captain Heung-min Son, who has not trained this week and is "unlikely" to return to the starting XI against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Moore was outstanding in the second half against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday and Postecoglou says he is ready to start "any game", but the head coach may be reluctant to play the 17-year-old from the off twice in four days.

The same is also true for Richarlison, who returned to the lineup for the first time since late August against the Dutch side and scored the winner from the penalty spot, while Wilson Odobert made his comeback from injury as a late substitute and is unlikely to start at Selhurst Park.

That leaves Timo Werner, who was hooked at half-time against AZ Alkmaar but may be given another chance from the left wing, with Moore held in reserve.

Eager to impress: Tottenham could hand Mikey Moore a Premier League start at Selhurst Park (Getty Images)

The only other major decision for Postecoglou is whether to keep James Maddison in the XI after the half-time introduction of Pape Matar Sarr for the England international helped to transform last weekend's win over West Ham.

The rest of Postecoglou's team picks itself, although there has been little to choose between Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma in midfield this season. Bentancur started against AZ Alkmaar, likely meaning a return to the XI for the Malian on Sunday.

Tottenham hope that full-back Djed Spence will return to full training following a groin strain next week.

Predicted Tottenham XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison; Johnson, Werner, Solanke

Injured: Spence

Doubt: Son

Time and date: 2pm BST on Sunday October 27, 2024

Venue: Selhurst Park