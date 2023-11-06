Tottenham XI vs Chelsea: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

Tottenham face Chelsea tonight and have Destiny Udogie fit for the London derby in a major boost.

Ben Davies was forced off at half-time of Spurs' win at Crystal Palace 10 days ago with an ankle injury and has been unable to train since, while fellow left-back Udogie headed into the weekend still suffering from a muscle problem sustained in the victory over Fulham two weeks ago, one that kept him out of that Palace clash.

Udogie was reportedly able to train over the weekend though and is fit to start for Spurs as he returns at left-back for the hosts.

Ange Postecoglou has made a big call in the front three, with Brennan Johnson coming into the side ahead of Richarlison on the left after a lively cameo from the bench at Selhurst Park. Johnson set up Heung-min Son's goal makes his second Spurs start tonight, his first coming against Arsenal.

The rest of Postecoglou's side picks itself, with the head coach having no fresh injury concerns in the squad.

Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon remain sidelined long-term, but Rodrigo Bentancur will be hoping for more minutes from the bench after making his return from an ACL injury against Palace.

Starting XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Johnson, Maddison; Son

Subs: Forster, Royal, Dier, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Richarlison, Gil

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Monday November 6, 2023

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium