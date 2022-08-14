Tottenham XI vs Chelsea: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has stuck with a winning formula for today’s Premier League London derby against Chelsea.

Impressive Spurs began the 2022-23 campaign with a 4-1 win over Southampton without any of their six new signings in the starting XI.

Conte has named the same side that beat Southampton, meaning Ivan Perisic is on the bench and Ryan Sessegnon, who scored the equaliser against Saints with his first Premier League goal for the club, keeps his place.

The Italian has opted for Emerson Royal on the opposite flank, rather than Matt Doherty, while Yves Bissouma is unable to replace midfield pair Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Richarlison is available after serving a one-match ban and is named among the substitutes at Stamford Bridge but fellow new signing Clement Lenglet is not available due to fatigue in his adductor.

Oliver Skipp is “a couple of weeks” from fitness due to a hairline fracture in his ankle, meanwhile.

Starting XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Forster, Tanganga, Sanchez, Doherty, Perisic, Bissouma, Bryan, Lucas, Richarlison