Tottenham XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game

Tottenham forwards Heung-min Son and Richarlison again appear in competition for a start as struggling Chelsea visit north London.

Son scored from the bench in last weekend's 2-0 win over West Ham - his fourth goal in just two substitute appearances in the League this season - after replacing a subdued Richarlison, making his first start since the league’s World Cup break.

Ivan Perisic is likely to return at left wing-back having been rested against the Hammers, allowing Ben Davies to return to the back three, while in-form Emerson Royal will surely keep his place ahead of new £40million signing Pedro Porro.

Oliver Skipp is expected to continue in midfield ahead of Pape Matar Sarr while Fraser Forster will continue in goal.

Cristian Stellini, who will again deputise for manager Antonio Conte as the head coach recovers from gallbladder surgery in Italy, says Spurs have no new injury concerns.

Hugo Lloris (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are all sidelined.

Tottenham predicted XI (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.