Tottenham XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injuries - Joe Rodon set to start

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is confident Hugo Lloris, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn will be fit for today's top-of-the-table clash with Chelsea after the trio missed Thursday's Europa League win.

Mourinho made ten changes from the victory over Man City as Spurs breezed past Bulgarian side Ludogorets 4-0, thanks to a first-half double from Carlos Vinicius and goals from Harry Winks and Lucas Moura.

Meanwhile, Standard Sport understands summer signing Joe Rodon is set to start with Toby Alderweireld out injured.

Lo Celso, who scored from the bench against City last weekend, missed out with a knock, while captain Lloris and Bergwijn were also not 100 percent fit.

"I want to believe [they will be available on Sunday], yes," Mourinho said. "They have little things, things that if I wanted to push, if I wanted to risk a little bit they could do it. We could push but we didn’t want to risk, and 12 players on the bench [in the Europa League] gives you space for everything."

Before Chelsea's win over Spurs back in February, Mourinho claimed he already knew Frank Lampard's team, prompting the Blues boss to fear he had a mole in the camp.

But the Spurs manager said there was no point in worrying about Chelsea's side this year because Lampard only has good players at his disposal.

"I don't know [their team], not yet," said Mourinho. "But with such an amazing squad, to play James or Azpilicueta, to play Chilwell, Alonso or Emerson?

"To play Mendy or the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the Premier League?

"Chelsea has an amazing squad, so I am not even worried about who is going to play because they only have very good players."

On a potentially significant evening for Dele Alli, the England midfielder set-up both Vinicius' goals – his first for Spurs – including a selfless pass for the Brazilian's second.

"That's the team," said Mourinho. "He could try to score but for Vinicius it was an easy goal. A team player does that. No risk and 2-0. Doesn't surprise me that he did that."

Tottenham predicted lineup (4-3-3): Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Sunday 4:30pm, Sky Sports

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Paul Tierney

Last meeting: Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham won on penalties, Carabao Cup)

Tottenham squad: Lloris, Hart, Gazzaniga, Doherty, Aurier, Reguilon, Alderweireld, Davies, Rodon, Dier, Tanganga, Sanchez, Gedson, Winks, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Dele, Clarke, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Bale, Lucas, Lamela, Bergwijn, Kane, Vinicius.

Injured: Lamela (achilles), Alderweireld (abductor)

