Tottenham XI vs Brighton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

Cristian Stellini has named an unchanged Tottenham team for today’s tough test against Brighton.

With none of Spurs' injured players set to recover in time, Stellini goes with the same side that drew 1-1 at Everton in his first game in sole charge on Monday night.

Richarlison is back on the bench. Loan signing Arnaut Danjuma is pushing for more minutes from the bench.

“We don’t have many players but Danjuma deserved to play probably earlier but we also have a squad and some leaders of our team and if you send them out of the team then you can lose the ability to score,” Stellini said.

“We have three very good strikers and it’s not easy to change them. You have to find the right way and the right moment and also now tactically we don't have many solutions, and we don't have enough players.”

Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Ryan Sessegnon, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison all remain sidelined for Spurs, while Lucas Moura will serve the first of a three-match ban after his red card at Goodison Park.

“No good news about players that come back for the next game,” Stellini said. “We are getting closer with Richarlison - he trained on the pitch but he trained alone. We are going well with Ben Davies but we have to wait a bit of time.

“Richarlison has started to train on pitch, he is going well. For the next game [against Bournemouth] he could be available.”

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Porro, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Subs: Forster, Austin, Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Sarr, Devine, Mundle