Tottenham XI vs Brentford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

James Maddison is pushing for his first start since November in Tottenham's meeting with Brentford on Wednesday after making his long-awaited return from injury last week.

The England playmaker came off the bench for the final 17 minutes of the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Friday but has felt no ill-effects and trained this week.

If Maddison starts, head coach Ange Postecoglou could move Dejan Kulusevski into the front three and rest either Timo Werner or Brennan Johnson.

Postecoglou has promised changes this week, with Spurs facing a tight turnaround for Saturday's early kick-off at Everton.

Oliver Skipp could come in against the Bees, replacing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield, while January signing Radu Dragusin may need to start one game this week to give Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven a rest.

Postecoglou may prefer his first-choice centre-back pairing against Brentford hit-man Ivan Toney, however.

Spurs remain without Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz (both knee) and Giovani Lo Celso (muscle), while captain Heung-min Son, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr are away on international duty.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Skipp, Maddison; Kulusevski, Werner, Richarlison

Doubts: None

Injuries: Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Solomon, Veliz

Unavailable: Son (Asian Cup), Bissouma and Sarr (both AFCON)

Time and date: 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports 2