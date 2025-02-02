Tottenham XI vs Brentford: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Djed Spence is set to come back into the Tottenham team for their Premier League trip to Brentford

Spence missed last weekend’s home defeat to Leicester and was ineligible for Thursday's Europa League win over Elfsborg.

He is likely to come in at left-back but he could also replace Pedro Porro on the opposite flank.

Micky van de Ven is not expected to play 90 minutes but should start again after returning from a hamstring injury, with Archie Gray likely to be needed next to the Dutchman after Radu Dragusin's injury.

Pape Matar Sarr could drop to the bench after labouring on Thursday, with Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall also competing for places in midfield.

Boost: Micky van de Ven is fit again for Tottenham (REUTERS)

Mikey Moore could return to the bench despite opening his Spurs account against Eflsborg, with Dejan Kulusevski expected to come back into the front three alongside Heung-min Son and Richarlison.

Moore is set to be joined on the bench by Dane Scarlett and Damola Ajayi, who also scored against Eflsborg.

Antonin Kinsky will be back in goal.

Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson are among the players who remain sidelined.

Tottenham predicted XI (4-3-3): Kinsky; Porro, Gray, van de Ven, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Injured: Dragusin, Vicario, Maddison, Odobert, Romero, Udogie, Solanke, Johnson, Werner

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 February 2025

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports